Akron woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old grandson's overdose death

An Akron woman covered her hands and sobbed Thursday evening when she heard she had been convicted in the overdose death of her 2-year-old grandson.

Jurors found Michelle Harper guilty of all the charges against her, including involuntary manslaughter, after deliberating for less than two hours. She faces between probation and 11 to 16½ years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty will sentence Harper Sept. 30. She allowed her to remain free on a personal recognizance bond.

“I think Ms. Harper realizes it would not be a good thing to not appear for her sentencing,” McCarty said.

“Thank you, your honor,” Harper said, while wiping away tears with tissues.

Harper, 50, was arrested in the April 2019 death of James Freeman Jr., her grandson, who died from an overdose during a sleepover at her home.

Officers found a torn baggie next to James’ body that tested positive for fentanyl. An autopsy found James died from fentanyl toxicity. A Cuyahoga County lab concluded James had carfentanil in his system, prosecutors said.

Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine and carphentanil is 10,000 times stronger than morphine. Just a small amount of the carphentanil can be lethal for an adult, prosecutors said.

Harper’s three-day trial wrapped up late Thursday afternoon after Harper chose not to testify and the defense called no witnesses.

'This was a crime,' prosecutor says

During his closing argument, Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Baumoel called the case tragic, gut-wrenching and criminal. He noted that some jurors and others in the courtroom wept when they saw footage from an officer’s body-worn camera that showed the officer and paramedics attempting to save James — and realizing it wasn’t possible.

“There can be no reasonable doubt that this was a crime,” Baumoel said. “There’s nothing we can do to bring James back. It’s your duty to analyze the evidence and determine if it supports the charges.”

Baumoel said James was in perfect health before that night.

Baumoel said James was a curious toddler and Harper didn’t provide him with a safe space. He showed a photo of Harper’s cluttered nightstand in the bedroom where James slept on padding on the floor that had numerous items on it, including antacid tablets, needles, a scale and a pipe for smoking.

Defense attorney: No carfentanil found in home

Job Esau Perry, Harper’s attorney, though, focused on how no carfentanil was found in the baggy by James body or anyplace else in her home. He said jurors might not like how Harper’s house was cluttered or what she had on her nightstand.

“What you do not see is any evidence of carfentanil,” he said.

Perry said the officer’s camera footage of Harper showed a grieving grandmother who was in shock about her grandson’s death. He said she consented for her home to be searched and photographs to be taken.

“She certainly wishes it was not this way,” Perry said. “Look at the facts you have in front of you. Look at what you do not have.”

Baumoel said in his rebuttal that the evidence that carfentanil was in Harper’s house was the fact that it was found in James’ system.

“We know that beyond a reasonable doubt,” Baumoel said. “We can infer he consumed what was in that little bag. That’s why there was no carfentanil in the bag.”

Harper and one of her sons sob after verdicts read

When the jury’s verdicts were read Thursday evening, Harper initially showed no reaction but then broke down. In the gallery, one of her sons also cried.

James Freeman Sr., another son of Harper’s and the father of the boy who died, was also in court for the verdict. He is hearing impaired, and an interpreter translated the verdict readings for him.

Freeman declined to comment until the sentencing.

“I’m not in the right frame of mind right now,” he said.

Perry also declined to speak until the sentencing.

McCarty ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the probation department. She said she wants to learn more about Harper before deciding what penalty is appropriate.

