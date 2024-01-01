Akron woman found dead of homicide in Perry Township home at start of new year

PERRY TWP. ‒ A 48-year-old Akron woman was found dead, the victim of a homicide less than an hour after the start of the New Year, the Stark County Coroner's office said.

Leah Zweidinger was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. Monday in a home in the 3600 block of Briardale Drive NW in a neighborhood northwest of Sippo Lake.

The homicide was the first Stark County Coroner's case of 2024.

More: Canton driver charged with murder, accused of running down man with car

Harry Campbell, the Stark County Coroner's chief investigator, referred questions on the manner of death and circumstances to Perry Township police. A message seeking comment was left at the township Police Department.

Campbell said the victim's body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office and the office will perform an autopsy Monday or Tuesday.

The investigator said a neighbor called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an altercation at the home where Zewidinger's body was later found.

Campbell said he notified Zweidinger's son in Akron of her death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

No other details were immediately released.

This story will be update as more information is available.

Reach Robert at robert.wang@cantonrep.com. X formerly known as Twitter: @rwangREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Perry Township police investigating homicide death of Akron woman, 48