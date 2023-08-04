Akron woman hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday shooting

A 43-year-old woman was struck in the leg by a stray bullet Thursday when a gathering on the 500 block of Crosby Street in Akron turned violent, according to an Akron Police Department press release.

Officers who arrived at the scene around 8:35 p.m. administered first aid and applied a tourniquet until emergency medical services arrived, police said.

She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police believe the shooting occurred when an altercation erupted at the gathering, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. The woman was likely not the intended target.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akon PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police: Woman injured in shooting on 500 block of Crosby Street