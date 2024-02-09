Akron woman pleads guilty in death of 6-year-old son; police suspect fentanyl exposure

The mother of her 6-year-old boy who died after a possible exposure to fentanyl pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced Emmalee Huston, 32, to 3 to 4½ years in prison.

Huston was also charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony, and possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. Those charges were dropped, said Michaeleen Chris, bailiff for O'Brien.

Huston was represented by Attorney Charles Olminsky.

Police say Logan Huston may have ingested fentanyl

Akron police were dispatched at about 7:36 p.m. to the 700 block of Moraine Avenue on May 31 for a child who was not breathing.

When officers arrived, Logan Huston was unresponsive. He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Akron police said he may have ingested fentanyl. Both of his parents were charged in his death.

William Huston faces charges

William Huston, 31, has not pleaded guilty. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

He is represented by attorney Job Perry, with a trial scheduled for March 11.

