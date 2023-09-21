Akron woman pleads guilty to manslaughter related to man's shooting last September

An Akron woman who was scheduled to go on trial for murder Monday recently pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for charges stemming from a man’s shooting death last September.

Laurelin Flanagan pleaded guilty to the lesser manslaughter offense, a first-degree felony, with a three-year gun specification, as well as tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges against her.

Flanagan, 32, will be sentenced Oct. 12 by Judge Tammy O’Brien.

Flanagan is one of two people charged in relation to the shooting death of Dartanian Howard, 34, of Akron. Howard was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 200 block of Flower Court on Sept. 18, 2022.

Flanagan is represented by attorneys Brian Williams and James Reed.

Luther Easter, 34, of Akron, the second person charged in the shooting, was also scheduled to go on trial Monday but his trial was delayed until Nov. 27. His charges include aggravated murder and murder.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Laurelin Flanagan pleads guilty to manslaughter for man's shooting