Akron woman to be sentenced for brutally murdering her mother

Actors are in the middle of a major, protracted battle with Hollywood over what role AI will be playing in the future of entertainment, and how they'll be compensated for that when those AIs are basically likenesses of them. Over at Meta, it looks like some of those kinks have been ironed out... Today, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (and a bunch of other products it hopes will, one day, become as successful as these) unveiled a new set of celebrity AIs: 28 AI characters based on famous people -- built in cooperation with those celebs but running entirely on AI -- from across the worlds of sport, music, social media and more.