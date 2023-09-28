Akron woman to be sentenced for brutally murdering her mother
A woman who struck her mother in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck was set to be sentenced Thursday, Sept. 28.
A woman who struck her mother in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck was set to be sentenced Thursday, Sept. 28.
In the words of the cooking queen herself, 'How bad can that be?'
After months of investigations, House Republicans will hold their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday.
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
Fitbit has launched the new Charge 6 fitness tracker for $160. The new fitness tracker will integrate more Google Apps and smart integration.
Choose from 37 different colors for your perfect fall bedding at a 50% discount.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Come along for the ride as we give this farmhouse dresser a whole new life using a few DIY tips and tricks. The post Watch this farmhouse dresser get a modern makeover in just a few easy steps appeared first on In The Know.
Here are the best SSDs you can get right now, plus how to choose the right one for you.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
For a generation, Michael Gambon defined one character in particular: Professor Albus Dumbledore.
Mazda isn't ready to give up on sedans, and a recent rumor claims it's working on a next-generation Mazda6 with rear-wheel-drive and a straight-six engine.
Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...
More than two years after Ryan Cohen joined the GameStop board amid the meme stock craze, the Chewy founder has been named GameStop CEO.
We're in for another fun weekend in college football as we fully dive into conference play.
Gadiel Del Orbe, a Dorminican-American comedian and content creator, finds inspiration for his viral moments in his Latino background. The post How comedian Gadiel Del Orbe uses his Dominican heritage to connect with fans: “I want people to be seen” appeared first on In The Know.
With data being considered the new oil, India, the world's second-largest internet market after China, is looking to establish a dedicated entity to manage the data it generates and set up rules and regulations for non-personal and anonymized personal data. The Indian government plans to propose setting up of a body, called the National Data Management Office, according to a draft Digital India Bill seen by TechCrunch. According to the proposal, the new entity will be overseen by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and help set up rules for data governance in the country, per the draft proposal, which is yet to be made public.
'America's Got Talent 'goes to the dogs as canine act wins million-dollar grand prize.
Actors are in the middle of a major, protracted battle with Hollywood over what role AI will be playing in the future of entertainment, and how they'll be compensated for that when those AIs are basically likenesses of them. Over at Meta, it looks like some of those kinks have been ironed out... Today, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (and a bunch of other products it hopes will, one day, become as successful as these) unveiled a new set of celebrity AIs: 28 AI characters based on famous people -- built in cooperation with those celebs but running entirely on AI -- from across the worlds of sport, music, social media and more.
What is "the art of noticing"? It's a TikTok trend that focuses on taking in the beauty of everyday life. The post The ‘art of noticing’ trend and the importance of being present: ‘It’s creative health at its finest’ appeared first on In The Know.