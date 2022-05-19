Akron woman shot in drive-by incident while riding in car Tuesday declared brain-dead

Akron police car

The woman shot Tuesday morning in a drive-by incident on East Avenue in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood has been declared brain dead, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said.

And Akron police now call the shooting a murder and continue to look for a suspect.

The woman was identified as LaTajah Leatherwood, 28, of Akron. She had a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said Thursday. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Leatherwood was declared brain dead 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, not quite 8 hours after she was shot, the medical examiner's office said. The office said it was notified Thursday morning that Leatherwood was declared brain dead.

Leatherwood was a passenger in a car when she was shot by someone in another vehicle at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The shooting location is near the intersection of East and Bellevue avenues, north of Vernon Odom Boulevard.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, told police they were moving on East Avenue and that a vehicle behind him was driving erratically.

The man said he slowed down and started to pull over to let the vehicle pass when someone inside the vehicle fired a gun into his car, striking Leatherwood. He took her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, police said. The man was uninjured.

Akron police said Thursday they have no suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

