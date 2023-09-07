Akron woman who spent a year behind bars in body dumping case was granted release

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Ernest has granted judicial release to an Akron woman who was serving a three-year prison sentence for gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of evidence tampering.

Cekoyia M. Riechers, 27, is currently an inmate at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, where she has been held for the past year for crimes she committed after Amber L. Sherrell, 38, died in her home in October 2021.

More on Riechers: Cekoyia Riechers sentenced to three years for dumping friend's body

Under the terms of the release, Riechers will be placed on two years of community control. She will be transported to the Tuscarawas County Jail to await an open bed at the Stark Regional Community Corrections Center in Canton, a treatment-based facility. She will be there for four to six months. If she fails to abide by the terms of her release, she could be sent back to prison to serve the remaining time of her sentence.

Riechers and her boyfriend, Daniel J. Fitzgerald, put Sherrell's body along White Bridge Road in Goshen Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2021, three days after she died from an overdose.

Fitzgerald received probation for his role in the incident.

Riechers had filed for judicial release on April 13, but that motion was denied. Wednesday's hearing was on a motion for judicial release filed by the court.

Opposition to early release

Assistant Prosecutor Scott Deedrick argued against an early release.

"I don't think I need to reiterate here the seriousness of the offense or her conduct, which I would describe as reprehensible, or the impact that it's had on family and friends," he said.

Deedrick said the state does not believe that Riechers has demonstrated true remorse for her conduct. "I don't think she's really been remorseful beyond remorse that she's been convicted and sentenced for this."

Sherrell's sister, Ashley Whims, also spoke.

"It was hard to lose a loved one, a person that has grown beside me my entire life, a person I loved and cared for deeply and miss every single day," she said. "But knowing she could have been saved, knowing what happened to her body after she died, knowing her belongings were disposed of like meaningless garbage is beyond painful. Having to relive all of this each time I prepare to set foot in this courtroom is like having the worst wound I've ever had in my life ripped open over and over again."

She asked the judge to see that Riechers served her entire sentence, saying that Riechers had shown "zero remorse" for what she had done.

'That is showing remorse'

Riechers' attorney, Jacob Will of Canton, disagreed that his client had shown no remorse. He said she had entered a guilty plea to the indictment and waived her right to have a trial. "That is showing remorse."

Riechers appeared in court by video from prison.

She said she regretted her actions, saying she was on drugs at the time. "I was very selfish, and it affected way more than just me. It affected Amber's family, my family, the community, and I'm just ashamed about it. I want a chance to show you that I'm not that same person and that I'm different now and that I can be a respected member of society."

Seeking consistency

In granting her release from prison, Ernest said he was influenced by one factor in the case ‒ consistency. He said he has had to deal with several cases of abusing a corpse, and, in those cases, the defendants had served about one year in jail or prison, the amount of time Riechers has already spent behind bars.

The judge told her that the time she will spend at Stark Regional Community Corrections Center is an opportunity for rehabilitation. "I can't help but think if Amber was your friend, like you said, that she would want to see you as a clean and sober person. Use this opportunity to be that person."

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Cekoyia Riechers granted release from prison in body dumping case