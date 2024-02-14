Akron's Black History Month banners honor work of local trailblazers through the years

Akron is continuing its celebration of Black History Month with a visual tribute fanning out in front of City Hall.

This is the second year for the display of banners along South High Street saluting prominent Black Akronites and their accomplishments.

Among the people featured are Helen Arnold, the first Black woman to be elected to the Akron Board of Education, and Edward Irvine, Akron's first Black police chief.

Emilia Sykes, Akron's representative in the U.S House and the first Black person elected to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, and Ward 3 councilwoman Margo Sommerville, the first Black woman to be elected to City Council president are spotlighted as well.

Hometown hero LeBron James graces one of the banners, as does Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove.

Stephanie Marsh, chief communications officer for the city, said that it's important to celebrate and acknowledge Akron's "rich, diverse history."

Akron has been highlighting Black Akronites during the month of February for years, she said, through social media and posters hanging inside City Hall.

"But," Marsh said, "we really wanted to take that spotlight and direct it outside the walls of City Hall so anyone walking, biking, and driving downtown also has an opportunity to see some Black trailblazers from our community."

Others featured on the banners are:

The Rev. Raymond Burgess, first Black member of Summit County Council.

Martin Chapman, first Black administrator of Akron Public Schools.

Ed Davis, first Black president of Akron City Council.

Ray Dove, first Black chemist to work in the Akron tire industry.

Christine Fowler-Mack, first Black female superintendent of Akron Public Schools.

Charles Gladman, first Black chief of the Akron Fire Department.

Marian Hall, founder of the Summit County Committee for Adequate Welfare.

Dorothy Jackson, first Black woman appointed to mayor’s Cabinet as deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs.

Gus Johnson, first Black professional basketball player from Akron.

Bishop Joey Johnson, senior pastor and chair of the Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force.

Fritz Pollard, first Black quarterback and coach in professional football.

Tamiyka Rose, first health equity ambassador for the city of Akron and first black deputy chief of staff.

Joseph Rouhlac, first black judge elected in the city of Akron.

Sylvester Small, first Black superintendent of Akron Public Schools.

Marco Sommerville, former Akron City Council president, former deputy mayor for intergovernmental affairs and first Black member of the Summit County Board of Elections.

Harold Stubbs, first Black law director in the city of Akron.

Aimee Wade, first black female executive director of the ADM Board of Summit County.

James Williams, first Black Akron resident appointed to serve as federal district attorney for Northeast Ohio.

