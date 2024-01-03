Akron's Hoppin' Frog Brewery and University of Akron partner for Zips Hoppin’ Blonde Ale

Stop reading if you've heard this one before.

They met in a bar in college and the rest is, well, history.

The University of Akron has partnered with an Akron craft brewer to create a new beer.

Hoppin' Frog Brewery and the University of Akron Athletics Department have announced the release of Zips Hoppin’ Blonde Ale starting Jan. 5 − the day the men’s basketball team opens conference play against Bowling Green.

The beer will be sold during all home games at James A. Rhodes Arena and also at the Hoppin' Frog Brewery, 1680 E. Waterloo Road, in Akron.

“We are excited to expand our brand awareness with a great Akron-based company like Hoppin' Frog Brewery,” said UA Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie in a statement. “I’m looking forward to having this co-branded product at Zips athletic events and throughout Northeast Ohio.”

The partnership was a natural fit as the owner of Hoppin' Frog is a UA alum.

“I was excited to collaborate on making beer for UA, because it brings it all back full circle for me," said owner Fred Karm in a statement. "I am a 1987 graduate and have been friends with the Fermentation Sciences class for some time. I have hosted many of their beer samplings at our brewery each semester, and together the class and I have designed and brewed two great beers.”

The university offers a course "Science of Brewing & Fermentation" where students get to work with Hoppin' Frog to get hands-on experience learning about the process of making craft beer.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoppin' Frog Brewery and University of Akron partner for beer