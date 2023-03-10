Akron's new police chaplain seeks to build understanding between community, officers

FOP President Clay Cozart congratulates Pastor Michael Murphy Sr. after he was sworn in Wednesday by Mayor Dan Horrigan as the first Black chaplain of the Akron Police Department during a ceremony at The Knight Stage at The Civic Theatre.

Akron Pastor Michael Murphy Sr. became the first black chaplain of the Akron Police Department when he was installed Wednesday at a ceremony at the Akron Civic Theatre’s Knight Stage.

His appointment by Police Chief Steve Mylett and swearing-in by Mayor Dan Horrigan comes as the department is still recovering from the Jayland Walker shooting nearly two years ago. Protests followed the shooting, with the eventual establishment of a citizen-led police review board.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the department and city have met with community leaders and residents in an attempt to rebuild fractured relations within the community.

Murphy has been involved in that process, bringing experience as a longtime pastor and father of an Akron police sergeant.

Ron Mosley, left, Pastor Michael Murphy, Sr., and Bertram Griggs, friends since 7th grade at Perkins Middle School, pose for a photo Wednesday after Murphy was sworn in as the first Black chaplain of the Akron Police Department.

Chaplain knew Jayland Walker, hopes to bridge communication gaps

In a phone interview Wednesday prior to the ceremony, Murphy said he understands the role of police and concerns within the community about police actions.

“I am a local pastor and actually knew Jayland Walker and knew his dad well,” Murphy said. “...We are just trying to foster better communication between the city, Police Department and residents."

The new chaplain said he has counseled officers disturbed by some aspects of their job, especially those involving harm to children.

“I serve the city and the men and women of the Akron Police Department,” he said. “Spiritually supported officers are better officers.”

Murphy said he’s been working in the chaplain’s role since December.

Reviving Akron police chaplain's role

Wednesday’s formal installation comes years after the departure of Pastor Bob Denton, who was the longtime de facto chaplain for the police force. At the Wednesday event, one officer was promoted to lieutenant and three officers to sergeant.

Rhyan Sebastian, 5, sits on the lap of her uncle, firefighter Nick Sebastian, as they watch Akron Police Sgt. Mike Sebastian, Rhyan's father and Nick's brother, being sworn in Wednesday as a new sergeant by Mayor Dan Horrigan during a ceremony at The Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre.

Mylett said after the ceremony that Murphy brings decades of experience to the position and has already been working with officers challenged by disturbing aspects of their job.

“He has been in this city for many decades,” Mylett said. “He understands the role of the police officer and the challenges that police officers and the families of police officers face every day.”

Murphy said a key part of the position is being available when needed.

“The chaplaincy at its core is a ministry of presence,” he said.

