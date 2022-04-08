Akshata Murty: Chancellor's wife could save £280m in UK tax

Simon Jack - Business editor
·3 min read
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy
Rishi Sunak has argued it is wrong for people to criticise his wife Akshata Murty

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife could save herself £280m in UK tax thanks to a loophole created by a treaty between the UK and India dating from the 1950s.

Akshata Murty has "non-dom" status, meaning she does not have to pay UK tax on income earned abroad.

Non-dom status "wears off" after 15 years and the person is subject to all tax requirements of a UK citizen - including on their estate.

But there is an exception for Indian citizens around inheritance tax.

A technicality means that even if Ms Murty agrees to pay UK taxes on her worldwide income, but retains her non-dom status, she can still benefit from a provision in a 1956 treaty that was designed to stop Indian citizens being double-taxed on their estates in the UK and India.

Ms Murty earns money from shares in an Indian software giant founded by her billionaire father.

India abolished inheritance tax in the 1980s, but this tax exemption was never revoked.

So Ms Murty could have her estate taxed there at zero upon her death, rather than in the UK at 40% - saving £280m on her £700m stake in the company founded by her father.

Like her current reduced tax rate on her worldwide income - this would be perfectly legal, and HMT Treasury has said that the chancellor provided all relevant information on his interests when he became a minister.

Nevertheless, the very significant sums Ms Murty could have saved up to now - and may save in the future - pose some awkward questions for Rishi Sunak.

As Chancellor, Rishi Sunak has ultimate oversight of all fiscal matters in the UK. That includes regular reviews of the non-dom rules.

Reviewing rules which directly affect the financial arrangements of his own family members seems uncomfortable at best, a direct conflict of interest at worst. Others, including the chancellor's political opponents, have suggested that Mr Sunak should move his power over non-dom policy to another department.

On reported dividends of £11.5m from £700m worth of shares, Ms Murty would have paid tax at 39.5% as a UK citizen, which works out as £4.5m.

As an Indian citizen, the Indian government would tax dividends at 20% (a withholding tax). The UK government would tax the difference between that and the UK rate, or 19.5%. So Ms Murty saves £2.1m per year through her "non-dom" status.

She has also reportedly received income from companies based in Mauritius, which enjoys a more favourable tax treaty with India where the Indian government withholds just 15% of dividend income from Indian companies.

It is not known whether Murty holds these shares through a company based in a Mauritius or any other tax haven.

A spokesperson for Murty said it was possible for someone in her position to use tax havens for income earned outside the UK.

Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for "full transparency" from the chancellor over his family's finances.

A spokesperson for HM Treasury said: "The chancellor provided a full list of all relevant interests when he first became a Minister in 2018, as required by the Ministerial Code.

"The Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests has confirmed that they are completely satisfied with the steps the Chancellor has taken to meet the requirements of the Code."

To be clear, Akshata Murty is not accused of any wrongdoing whatsoever. But someone with preferential tax status living in Number 11 Downing Street does pose uncomfortable questions for the other adult resident.

Recommended Stories

  • Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak faces questions over claims he held US green card while chancellor

    Rishi Sunak says he is the victim of a 'smear' campaign Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’ Chancellor's wealth is an obvious target – as he's now finding out Sunak’s bad press could be more conspiracy than coincidence Follow the latest Ukraine updates in our live blog

  • Rishi Sunak: Wife’s non-dom tax status ‘not unusual’, claims minister as No 10 denies leak

    Questions about tax arrangements ‘bit unpleasant’, says Greg Hands

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Ex-Barclays Traders Join Digital Art Craze With Bored Ape Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- Two former Barclays Plc traders have swapped junk bonds for unique computerized art, amassing a collection of Bored Ape Yacht Club nonfungible tokens in a bet on the growing lure of digital collectibles.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanction

  • One in five top UK bankers have gained from 'non-dom' tax status - study

    More than one in five bankers earning at least 125,000 pounds ($164,000) a year in Britain have benefited from non-domiciled tax status, as have many high-paid workers in other sectors, a study showed on Thursday. Non-dom status - which exempts more than 75,000 mostly foreign nationals in Britain from tax on overseas income - has raised questions about the fairness of the tax system, as it overwhelmingly benefits the very rich. The research from the University of Warwick and the London School of Economics showed that just 0.3% of British taxpayers earning under 100,000 pounds in 2018 had claimed non-dom status at some point in the past 20 years.

  • US official says Russians must access the truth on Ukraine

    A U_S_ State Department official says Russian “disinformation” about its war against Ukraine needs to be exposed, including on Russia’s “war crimes.”

  • Drinks firms spooked as India refuses to exempt some plastic straws from ban

    India has rejected demands from large global and domestic beverage firms to exempt some plastic straws from a ban that takes effect on July 1, fanning fears of disruption in a multi-billion-dollar industry. The ban on items such as straws packaged with small packs of juices and dairy products that earn $790 million in annual sales is part of India's drive to stamp out polluting, single-use plastic trash that chokes rivers and drains. "We are worried as this comes during peak demand season," said Praveen Aggarwal, chief executive of an industry group, Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC), referring to India's sweltering summer temperatures.

  • 2023 Kia Sportage Pricing Ranges from $27,205 to $38,005

    The lineup now includes an off-road X-Pro trim, and hybrid and plug-in-hybrid models are set to arrive soon.

  • Kel Mitchell on his winning audition for 'All That,' why he's not bitter about losing out on 'SNL' and becoming a youth pastor

    For this episode of Are the Kids Alright, Kel Mitchell talks about getting his start in the business, his first big break on All That and&nbsp;hitting it big with Good Burger. He also dispells the myths about him competing with and losing out to Kenan Thompson in his SNL audition, and tells us about his new career as a youth pastor and his new book, Blessed Mode.

  • UK's Sunak hits out at 'smears' over wife's tax status

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak hit back on Thursday at what he called "smears" about his multi-millionaire Indian wife over her tax status, criticism which commentators say have damaged his chances of being the country's next prime minister. The row over the tax status of Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy comes as Britons face the most severe hit to living standards since at least the 1950s, including a rise in taxes brought in by Sunak to help pay for the recovery from the COVID pandemic. Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of IT services company Infosys.

  • International Insider: Mip TV Concludes; Channel 4 Sold; WarnerBros Discovery Global; The Big Gaumont Interview

    Happy Friday readers. Tom Grater here looking back on the week’s top international headlines. Mip TV Comes To An End We got there eventually: The first Cannes-based Mip TV for three years took place earlier this week and, after some initial travel chaos that had the entire UK contingent scrabbling to reach Nice airport by […]

  • 8 Black Women Who Have Shattered The Political Glass Ceiling

    It’s hard to believe that we had to wait until 2022 to see a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court. But as we celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, we thought it was the perfect time to give some shine to some of the other amazing Black women who have battled discrimination and broken barriers to become firsts in their fields. Although we have lots to be proud of today, the 53-47 vote means we still have a long way to go.

  • A housing bubble is on everyone's mind right now — here's what it is and how to know if the US is in one

    Demand is booming and supply is lagging, triggering a heated debate about whether or not the US is in a housing bubble that's about to burst.

  • Why are easyJet and British Airways cancelling flights?

    Travellers are continuing to face major disruption after thousands of UK flights were cancelled in recent days. What exactly is causing this 'chaos'?

  • Octavia Spencer, Barack Obama and More React to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Confirmation

    Celebrities and politicians are sharing their reactions to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Thursday. Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis and Barack Obama are just a few of the high-profile figures offering their congratulations following the historic moment of Jackson becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court

  • Kansas researcher convicted of illegal secret China work

    A researcher was convicted on Thursday of illegally concealing work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas. Jurors found him guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one count of false statements for not disclosing on conflict of interest forms that he had been named to a Chinese talent program, the Changjiang Professorship, on grant applications. As part of that program he traveled to China to set up a laboratory and recruit staff for Fuzhou University, telling the University of Kansas he was in Germany instead.

  • Pakistan's top court blocks PM's move to stay in power

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal. “It's an unfortunate decision,” Khan's ally and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told The Associated Press following the unanimous ruling by the five-member Supreme Court. Dozens of heavily armed police backed by paramilitary Rangers surrounded Pakistan’s stately white marble Supreme Court building.

  • People Are Sharing Long-Held Habits They Developed In Childhood That They Later Realized Held A Much Deeper Meaning

    "I only realized this year that most people don't do this."View Entire Post ›

  • Canada proposes foreign buyers home real estate ban

    Canada is facing some of the most severe housing affordability issues in the world.

  • Pakistan rupee nosedives against dollar as political crisis rocks confidence

    The Pakistan rupee dropped to a historic low of 191 rupees to the dollar Thursday as an ongoing political crisis rocked confidence in the currency.