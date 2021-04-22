Akshaya Patra USA Announces CEO Resignation

Los Angeles, CA --News Direct-- The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA

Akshaya Patra USA today announced that Vandana Tilak has decided to step down as CEO, Director, and Advisory Board Member, effective April 26th.

For well over a decade, Vandana Tilak has been an integral part of the organization, first as a donor, volunteer, then as a Chapter Chair, Board Member, and finally as the CEO of Akshaya Patra USA for the past three years. She has seen the organization grow over this time and has been personally responsible for bringing hundreds of dedicated volunteers, employees, and donors on board.

“More than anything, I have had the privilege and honor to work with a phenomenal team I call family, traveled across the country, and met hundreds of supporters who drew inspiration from the work we do in India,” stated Vandana Tilak.

In her tenure, she has been instrumental in raising over $35 million throughout eight years and doubling revenues from 2018 to 2020 as CEO. During the 2020 pandemic year, she was the creative force that crystallized the idea of online galas that led to record contributions for Akshaya Patra last year.

As she steps away from the daily exertions of the organization, Vandana will continue to be associated with AP USA as a consultant and, of course, as a long-time well-wisher.

About Akshaya PatraEstablished in 2000, Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious school lunches to over 1.8 million children in over 19,257 schools through 57 kitchens in 12 states and two Union Territories in India. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year. Since the COVID-19 lockdown began on March 24th, Akshaya Patra has served more than 121 million meals to migrant workers and our beneficiaries and their families.

