Aktia founds Suomen Yrittäjäturva – a new company specialised in personal insurance

Aktia Pankki Oyj
Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
30 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m.

Aktia extends its distribution network for insurances and founds Suomen Yrittäjäturva – a company that specialises in entrepreneurs and their insurances as well as the distribution of them. The new company is owned by Aktia, Veritas and private owners. The new actor offers mainly private insurances for entrepreneurs as well as statutory and voluntary pension insurances.

Teemu Lillrank, who will start as CEO for Suomen Yrittäjäturva, says that that the new company concentrates on offering insurance services particularly to small and middle-sized companies in all of Finland.

“Entrepreneurs have very different needs. Suomen Yrittäjäturva is a new and interesting distributor that helps its customers prepare for the future, ensures regular income also after the career has ended and offers security so that customers – both companies and entrepreneurs – can concentrate on what is important”, Lillrank says.

Suomen Yrittäjäturva aims to during its first year in business employ approximately 10 experienced insurance agents that will operate as independent entrepreneurs. Through the joint enterprise, Aktia believes it will reach new corporate clients.

“Finnish entrepreneurs are challenged in the same insurance-related areas as private persons: real property is appropriately insured but a company’s most important resources – the people – are often underinsured. It is great that we can offer entrepreneurs and companies further improved insurance packages. Through Suomen Yrittäjäturva, Aktia Life Insurance’s role and presence particularly amongst small and middle-sized companies significantly increases”, says Riikka Luukko, CEO for Aktia Life Insurance.

Further information
Teemu Lillrank, CEO, Suomen Yrittäjäturva, teemu.lillrank@yrittajaturva.fi, +358 40 353 3071

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and well-being from one generation to the next already for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 31.12.2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com


