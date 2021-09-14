Aktivate Raises $7 Million in Seed Round for School Sports Platform

Asli Pelit
·3 min read

Aktivate announced the closing of a $7 million seed financing round, led by Will Ventures, that will help the development of the startup’s administration platform for the scholastic sports community.

Aktivate, whose platform aims to help athletic directors of 35,000 U.S. middle and high schools with everything from scheduling to registration to compliance to healthcare, aims to transform how scholastic sports are managed and funded.

More from Sportico.com

The company was co-founded by Hesky Kutscher and Dhruv Singh—who have collectively launched seven technology companies in healthcare, wellness, educational technology and digital media sectors. They are joined by fellow co-founder and chairman Jon Miller, the former CEO of AOL, Hulu and digital media at News Corp, and GM of NBA Entertainment. The company hopes it can reduce the financial barriers that prevent more students from experiencing the positive benefits of participating in sports through the integration of private sector partners that will help drive new sources of revenue for schools, while reducing the cost for students to participate.

“Many states now require students and their families to pay athletic fees to participate at the middle and high school level. These fees are collected to cover budget shortfalls. Our model includes sharing revenues with the schools that are generated from corporate partnerships,” said Brian Cooley, Aktivate’s new chief commercial officer, in a phone interview. “We expect to bring on healthcare systems, college and career readiness providers, college recruiting organizations, health and wellness brands, endemic sports equipment and apparel brands as partners.”

Aktivate already has over 1,300 schools and a community of about a million students and families. With the funding, the company will roll out an evolved platform at the beginning of 2022 and will focus on bringing new talent to the team.

“Our system, not only does it make life easier, but it also actually helps the schools make it easy to communicate with parents, engage them and bring in more revenue for the schools,” Kutscher said in a video interview. “It kind of sounds too good to be true. But it’s fairly simple. We are raising the bar, bringing them to the 21st century, which is really what they deserve.”

In addition to Will Ventures, the funding round includes participation from Tal Ventures, Village Global—the venture firm backed by Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Diane Greene and Reid Hoffman—as well as TechAviv, Benson Oak Ventures and angel investors Zeke Emanuel and Howard Morgan.

“We have a very high bar and a lot of discipline around investing in venture profiles and venture profile companies,” Isaiah Kacyvenski, the co-founder and managing partner of Will Ventures, said in a video interview. “Aktivate fits into a highly fragmented market that could be substantially larger than what we know to be a $35 billion market. This is a massive market potential.”

Aktivate is currently in use across 30 states, predominantly in the western U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, Utah, California, Texas and Idaho.

Best of Sportico.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling

    It's been a great year for leading cryptocurrencies, but new regulatory concerns may be on the horizon.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares the current market to the mid-2000s bubble, touts bitcoin's staying power, and offers several tips in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    The Oaktree Capital Management chief advised investors to manage their portfolio risk, refrain from panic selling, and always remain skeptical.

  • China Has ‘Too Many’ EV Firms. What It Means for NIO and Tesla Stock.

    A Chinese government minister said in a press conference that the EV sector needed to embrace the market and concentrate its industrial operations.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams ethereum's speed, touts a trillion-dollar opportunity in bitcoin, and calls for US regulation in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    "I don't want to get involved in crypto if the regulator says it's not OK. I can't afford to be offside," Kevin O'Leary said.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • Czech gunmaker set to ride Colt into new markets

    It's a legendary name from the Wild West. Colt guns were a part of so many stories. The one that killed outlaw Billy the Kid recently sold at auction for $6 million. But the company hasn't fared so well. Back in 2015 it had to file for bankruptcy protection. Now it's been taken over by Czech firm CZG. And the new owners see it as a ticket to new markets. Jan Drahota is CZG group chairman: "Everybody knows Colt, everybody on the market knows Colt and everybody knows what happened to the brand over the last 15 to 20 years. And when we started to discuss the potential acquisition back in November 2020...we were very excited about it because we believe that there is many things to be done."Colt will allow CZG to expand production and compete for U.S. military contracts, as it can now satisfy "Buy in America" rules. It also gets more exposure to foreign military markets, including the UK and Canada. As a result, the Czech firm aims to double it and Colt's combined revenue to around $1 billion within a few years. That would put it on a par with another old name, Smith & Wesson. CZG shares have surged 60% this year as investors welcomed the acquisition. But some analysts say the revenue goal looks ambitious. One told Reuters that hitting the target will require a significant expansion of production, and U.S. retail demand to stay strong. Whatever happens though, a name from the history books looks set to write a few new chapters.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • MicroStrategy adds another 5,050 bitcoin to its balance sheet to bring its total stash of the cryptocurrency to $5.1 billion

    The business analytics software maker bought 5,050 for about $242.9 million in cash, according to a filing.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • When it pays to do a Roth conversion — and when it doesn’t

    The objection traces to what’s known as the “Widow Tax Hit,” because of which you should undertake a Roth conversion. The Widow Tax Hit refers to the higher tax rate that a widow may have to pay after her husband passes. This is more properly referred to as the “Surviving Spouse Tax Hit,” of course.