AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read

On 26 November 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 1,712 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 80.40.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 377,883 of its own shares.

Dated: 26 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


