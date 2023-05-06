Akwasi Owusu found guilty of one count of attempted murder in police stabbing case

May 5—A jury on Friday found Akwasi Owusu of Manchester guilty of one count of attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault in the stabbings of three officers during a domestic disturbance in 2020.

The stabbings occurred as Manchester police tried to arrest him on Feb. 4, 2020 at an Elmwood Gardens apartment. Owusu was 18 at the time.

Owusu faced three charges of attempted murder and three charges of first-degree assault.

He is being held without bail until another hearing, according to a court document.

During the five-day trial, public defender Tom Stonitsch said police escalated the situation when they opened his bedroom door, shouted, pointed weapons at him and used a Taser.

Officers Brendan Langton, Olivia LaCroix and Kevin Shields took Owusu into custody without injuring him.

On Wednesday, Langton testified he had trouble breathing before his lung was drained of fluid at Elliot Hospital.

After his arrest, Owusu was diagnosed with a mental illness at the New Hampshire State Hospital and was sent home under a doctor's care. He has been working at a fast food restaurant.

A not guilty by reason of insanity hearing will be held Tuesday. Superior Court Judge David Anderson alone will decide whether Owusu was insane at the time.

Attempted murder charges carry a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Assistant County Attorneys Jonathan Raiche and Mark Ryder of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.