Akwesasne man facing up to 20 years in prison for tobacco smuggling

Aug. 4—AKWESASNE — Carey Terrance Sr., 42, of Hogansburg, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to launder money in connection with a scheme to smuggle cut rag tobacco into Canada from the United States.

He and three co-defendants each face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that in pleading guilty, Terrance Sr. admitted that from approximately 2013 to 2016, he worked with co-conspirators to acquire cut rag tobacco and smuggle it into Canada, where it was made into contraband cigarettes. Members of the conspiracy sold the contraband cigarettes, making substantial profits by avoiding taxes and duties, and used some of their profits to buy more cut rag tobacco that they sent into Canada, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of New York.

Funds to purchase the cut rag tobacco were sent from Canada, often through the Northern District of New York, to North Carolina. Once purchased, the cut rag tobacco was delivered to warehouses and buildings in the Northeastern United States, including on the St. Regis Mohawk Akwesasne Reservation, where it was staged for smuggling into Canada.

Officials say Terrance admitted that he laundered $221,860 as part of the scheme. He agreed to forfeit that amount as part of the guilty plea, prosecutors said.

Two other co-conspirators, Samuel C. Baker, 45, of Laurinburg, N.C., and Jeffrey Doctor, 51, of Charlotte, N.C., have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and are awaiting sentencing.

A charge remains pending against Edgar M. Baker Jr. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 27.