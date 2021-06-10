Akwesasne man pleads guilty in marijuana transport case in federal court

Jun. 10—ALBANY — An Akwesasne man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to possessing and conspiring to distribute roughly 440 pounds of marijuana last summer.

Tevin L. Terrance, 28, admitted to using a pickup truck to transport 10 hockey bags of marijuana through Northern New York on Aug. 20, with the intent to distribute the drugs in New York City. He was arrested by state police following a traffic stop on Route 30 in the town of Mayfield, Fulton County, about 35 miles northwest of Schenectady.

Mr. Terrance remains in custody pending sentencing scheduled for Oct. 28. He faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby is expected to impose a term of post-release supervision between four years and life.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal.

The plea, in U.S. District Court, Albany, comes after his co-conspirator's guilty plea in federal court in May.

Mr. Terrance's brother, 26-year-old Tyren A. Terrance, was arrested in a separate Mayfield traffic stop the same day. Tyren Terrance pleaded guilty to the same conspiring to distribute and possession charges.

At the time of the brothers' arrest, state police said they initiated the stops on each of the pickup trucks due to traffic violations.