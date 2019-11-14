Is Akzo Nobel India (NSE:AKZOINDIA) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Akzo Nobel India Limited (NSE:AKZOINDIA) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Akzo Nobel India's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Akzo Nobel India had ₹123.3m of debt, an increase on ₹29.0m, over one year. But it also has ₹3.48b in cash to offset that, meaning it has ₹3.36b net cash.

A Look At Akzo Nobel India's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Akzo Nobel India had liabilities of ₹8.47b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹1.51b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹3.48b in cash and ₹4.58b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹1.93b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Akzo Nobel India has a market capitalization of ₹89.6b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Akzo Nobel India boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Akzo Nobel India grew its EBIT by 18% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Akzo Nobel India's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Akzo Nobel India has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Akzo Nobel India's free cash flow amounted to 40% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Akzo Nobel India has ₹3.36b in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 18% over the last year. So we don't think Akzo Nobel India's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Akzo Nobel India, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.