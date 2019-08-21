Will Akzo Nobel N.V.'s (AMS:AKZA) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months?

On 30 June 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS:AKZA) announced its earnings update. Overall, the consensus outlook from analysts appear fairly confident, as a 48% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -14%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €400m, we can expect this to reach €593m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Akzo Nobel. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How is Akzo Nobel going to perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 21 analysts covering AKZA is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, AKZA's earnings should reach €863m, from current levels of €400m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 17%. This leads to an EPS of €5.35 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €1.77. In 2022, AKZA's profit margin will have expanded from 4.3% to 8.4%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Akzo Nobel, there are three fundamental factors you should further research:

