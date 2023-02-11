Akzo Nobel N.V. Just Missed EPS By 22%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS:AKZA) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.2% to €68.92 in the week after its latest yearly results. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at €2.01, some 22% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at €11b. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 18 analysts covering Akzo Nobel, is for revenues of €10.6b in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 2.5% reduction in Akzo Nobel's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 59% to €3.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €10.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.62 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at €76.03, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Akzo Nobel, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €100.00 and the most bearish at €42.52 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 1.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Akzo Nobel is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Akzo Nobel analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Akzo Nobel (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

