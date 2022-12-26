Is Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT's (KLSE:ALAQAR) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT (KLSE:ALAQAR) has had a rough month with its share price down 1.6%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.



How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT is:

8.1% = RM78m ÷ RM956m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT's Earnings Growth And 8.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.3% which we definitely can't overlook. However, Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT's five year net income decline rate was 11%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

We then compared Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT's performance with the industry and found that the company has shrunk its earnings at a slower rate than the industry earnings which has seen its earnings shrink by 17% in the same period. This does appease the negative sentiment around the company to a certain extent.




Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ALAQAR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 66% (meaning, the company retains only 34% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Additionally, Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Al-'Aqar Healthcare REIT. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

