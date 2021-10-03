AL batting champion Gurriel lifts Astros over A's 7-6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel hit a winning RBI single in the ninth inning, and the AL West champion Houston Astros headed to the postseason with a 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gurriel hit .319 and became Houston’s second player to win a batting title after Jose Altuve in 2014, ’16 and ’17. Gurriel became the second Cuban-born big league batting champion after Tony Oliva in 1964, ’65 and 1971.

“It’s something really important,” Gurriel said through a translator. “I think everybody knows it’s a big deal, and it’s tough to win a batting title, so that means a lot. I was fine either way with playing today. … It turned out that I was able to be there in the end, so it all worked out.”

Gurriel, who entered in the ninth as a defensive replacement, singled to left off Lou Trivino (7-8) to score Jason Castro, who had singled starting the inning and took third on Yordan Álvarez’s one-out double.

Gurriel said he wasn’t prepared to hit on Sunday and hadn’t taken a swing all day before the at bat, but he had a positive mindset to get a hit.

“He didn’t sit on it,” said Houston manager Dusty Baker, who claimed he predicted to bench coach Joe Espada the previous inning that “Yuli is going to win this game. Walkoff."

Astros teammate Michael Brantley went 0 for 2 and finished at .311.

Houston went 95-67 and opens the Division Series at home Thursday against the Central champion Chicago White Sox.

Oakland was 86-76, finishing nine games back of the Astros in third place.

Seth Brown’s two-run homer off Zack Greinke - his second homer of the game - and Khris Davis’ solo homer off Blake Taylor (4-4) tied the score in a three-run ninth.

“To come up in a situation like that, hit a homer as we have seen him do so many times here after a tough battle and road back to the big leagues, to be able to finish it off like that, it warmed everybody’s heart,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Davis.

“We didn’t finish off the game like we wanted, but to have the fight in the ninth inning to come back and tie the game like that, especially with Khris’ homer at the end, it was a really good feeling. Unfortunately, we came up short at the end.”

Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a 4-3 lead with a two-run homer to right in the sixth, his 30th home run this season.

Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Carlos Correa added solo home runs. Altuve had an RBI double in the seventh.

José Urquidy yielded three runs on four hits in six innings. Urquidy allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 starts.

Greinke, active from the 10-day injured list prior to the game, allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief, leaving to a standing ovation.

Brown had his first career multi-homer game, hitting a solo home run in the second. Tony Kemp hit a solo shot to left in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Cole Irvin allowed four runs and five hits in six innings.

CORREA APPLAUDED

Correa, eligible for free agency, ran out on the field to take his position on the field at shortstop, but the rest of the team stopped before joining him. When Correa got to his position, he looked back to the dugout as the rest of the team and fans gave him an ovation. Correa responded by patting his chest and pointing to the team and crowd.

Correa was removed to start the ninth inning, hugging his teammates as he exited the field and tipping his cap to the crowd as he left.

“Ninth inning, what they did right there was truly special letting me walk off the field,” Correa said. “I’m not a crier, but I definitely felt like crying. Very emotional. I want to thank all my teammates and the coaching staff for making that happen because it truly was special to me.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: INF Jed Lowrie, who was placed on the injured list on Sept. 26 with a sprained right wrist, is in a splint for four weeks, Melvin said. “I think there’s a hairline fracture, so he will be in a splint for four weeks,” Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Open at home against the Los Angeles Angels on March 31.

Astros: Baker said RHP Lance McCullers, Jr. will probably get the Game 1 start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A's vs. Astros Highlights

    Yuli Gurriel walks it off in the 9th for the Astros

  • Five critical Athletics offseason needs after 2021 falls short

    It's never too early to see how the A's should approach the offseason.

  • 5 takeaways from the Texans’ 40-0 loss to the Bills

    The Buffalo Bills dismantled the Houston Texans 40-0 in Week 4. Here are five takeaways from the worst loss in Texans history.

  • Trea Turner wins NL batting title, Dodgers beat Brewers 10-3

    Trea Turner ended the regular season with a bang, hitting his second grand slam in less than 48 hours to easily wrap up the NL batting title. The Dodgers came up just short in their bid to unseat the rival San Francisco Giants for the NL West title, beating Milwaukee 10-3 Sunday for their 106th victory only to finish as the winningest second-place team in major league history. The Dodgers' streak of eight straight NL West titles ended with them one game behind the Giants, who beat San Diego 11-4 for their 107th victory.

  • Chicago White Sox are the No. 3 seed in the AL playoffs and will open their division series against the Astros on Thursday in Houston

    The Chicago White Sox will head to Houston for the first two games of their American League Division Series against the Astros, who clinched the No. 2 seed with a 10-4 home victory against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday. The Central Division champion White Sox are the No. 3 seed in the AL, while the Tampa Bay Rays, winners of the East, are the top seed. The Astros clinched the AL West on ...

  • Bills dominate the Texans in rainy game

    Buffalo forces 5 turnovers to defeat the Texans 40-0

  • Mariners lose to Angels 7-3 as playoff drought continues

    During Kyle Seager’s decade as the starting third baseman in Seattle, his overwhelming desire was finding a way to end the Mariners' long postseason drought. In a season when expectations were low, Seager and the Mariners nearly pulled off some late magic — only to fall short on the final weekend. “I was genuinely hoping that the other two games, we get a couple of losses for us and then we go ahead and win, so that was the ultimate goal,” Seager said.

  • Bills force 5 turnovers, overwhelm Mills and Texans 40-0

    Defensive end Jerry Hughes and the Buffalo Bills' defense made it clear from the beginning. If rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans couldn’t score on four snaps from Buffalo’s 13 off Josh Allen’s interception, what chance would they have the rest of the game? Hughes tipped Mills’ screen pass for an incompletion, forcing the Texans to turn over the ball on downs at Buffalo’s 6 five minutes into the game, and the Bills forced five turnovers in a 40-0 win on Sunday.

  • Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and more highlight packed field for Jim Furyk’s PGA Tour Champions event

    A field like this would have led to champagne corks popping in the offices of The Players Championship — 20 years ago.

  • Oklahoma Sooners stay at 6, get jumped in AP Top 25 Poll

    For the second straight week, the Oklahoma Sooners saw a team climb in front of them in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

  • CG: OAK@HOU - 10/2/21

    Condensed Game: Yordan Alvarez belted a three-run home run and Kyle Tucker crushed a two-run home run in the Astros' 10-4 win over the A's

  • Shohei Ohtani focused on the offseason, even if Angels negotiate contract extension

    Shohei Ohtani wants to make improvements in the offseason. And if the Angels want to negotiate a potential contract extension, he's open for that too.

  • Astros rout A's 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

    Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. With the win, the AL West champion Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week. The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season.

  • CA oil spill an 'environmental catastrophe' -official

    A large oil spill off the southern California coast was described as an "environmental catastrophe" by the mayor of Huntington Beach on Sunday, as the breach of an oil rig pipeline left dead fish and birds strewn on the sand and offshore wetlands clogged with oil.An estimated 126,000 gallons, or 3,000 barrels, had spread into an oil slick covering about 13 square miles of the Pacific Ocean since it was first reported on Saturday morning.The beachside city, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, was bearing the brunt of the spill.The spill was caused by a breach connected to the Elly oil rig and stretched from the Huntington Beach Pier down to Newport Beach, a stretch of coast south popular with surfers and sunbathers.The oil rig was operated by Beta Offshore, a California subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy Corporation. Calls to Beta and Amplify went unanswered. Officials said they were investigating the cause of the spill and the type of oil involved.

  • Dallas Cowboys are rolling despite inexplicable examples of ‘McCarthyism’ | Opinion

    Dallas Cowboys improve to 3-1 yet, once again, need to deal with some odd decisions from coach Mike McCarthy.

  • Rams routed by Cardinals, 37-20: Everything we know from Sunday’s ugly loss

    The Rams were embarrassed by the Cardinals at home, losing 37-20 on Sunday. Here's what we know about the loss.

  • Changing to Guardians: Indians close with 6-0 win at Texas

    Aaron Civale allowed only three singles while pitching six scoreless innings, Yu Chang homered and the Cleveland Indians closed out their 107th and final season under that name with a 6-0 win over the 102-loss Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Indians (80-82), who will become the Guardians by next season, finished with their first losing season since 2012.

  • Ohtani open to longterm talks with Angels in offseason

    The Los Angeles Angels have the chance to employ another generational talent for years to come.

  • Who's the National League MVP? Brandon Crawford may be most deserving despite Harper, Soto, Tatis' numbers

    We won't say there’s one truly correct answer – though there is one player who can satisfy almost everyone’s criteria.

  • Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has monster day on the ground

    The Dallas RB rushed for 143 total yards and a TD in the week 4 win over the Carolina Panthers.&nbsp;