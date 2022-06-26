Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.

"After overturning Roe, Thomas wants to revisit Griswold, Lawrence, & Obergefell. How about revisiting Thomas’ conflicts of interest instead of our rights?" Franken said in a tweet on Saturday.

The tweet was in reference to Thomas saying on the 119th page of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health opinion that the court "should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.

"Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’ … we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents," Thomas added.

The cases — Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965, Lawrence v. Texas in 2003, and Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 — concern the rulings that legalized contraception access without government restriction, same-sex relationships, and marriage equality for gay couples, respectively.

The "conflicts of interest" remark was a likely reference to Thomas' wife Ginni Thomas, who is a conservative activist.

In a trio of tweets from the day before, Franken accused Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh of "lying" during their confirmation hearings.

The former Democratic lawmaker also urged Democrats to "put a bill on the floor codifying the right to birth control, and in light of Thomas’ concurrence, marriage equality and privacy."

"Today’s decision is the culmination of a 50-year project by GOP operatives, religious fundamentalists, billionaire oligarchs, & right-wing media," he added in yet another tweet. "Work, donate, vote!!!"

Franken resigned from the U.S. Senate in December 2017, amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Leeann Tweeden, a radio broadcaster and model, accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 U.S.O. tour and several women, some of whom were unidentified, came forward with similar allegations. He resigned just three weeks after the allegations surfaced.

