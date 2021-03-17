Al Gore: Every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote"

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
Former Vice President Al Gore told CNN Tuesday every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote."

Driving the news: Republicans in battleground states have criticized absentee voting and pushed to restrict voting access, arguing such action "restores confidence in the election system." Many have followed former President Trump's lead in baselessly citing voter fraud.

  • Gore told CNN's Don Lemon such action was "truly un-American" and a "naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and indigenous votes," noting there's "no record of voter fraud — one or two little cases every once in a while."

  • He said there should be expanded access to voting, with more absentee ballots able to be cast and options to vote on weekends, "instead of on Tuesday on a workday."

For the record: Democrats have long called for automatic voter registration. A proposal for this is included in Senate Democrats' version of the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill that's not expected to pass in the increasingly partisan chamber.

  • Hawaii last month advanced a bill that'd "automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver's license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered," according to AP.

Go deeper: Stacey Abrams: Georgia bills restricting voting access "a redux of Jim Crow"

