Al Gore launches climate change asset manager

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and financier David Blood have set up a new asset manager to address global net-zero carbon emissions as countries come under increasing pressure to slow climate change and achieve carbon neutrality.

Just Climate, which will be launched on Wednesday, plans to invest in solutions that will help to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Just Climate has been founded to do the hard yards of addressing the most difficult to decarbonise segments of the global economy that investors have ignored until now, Blood said.

Blood, who set up sustainable asset manager Generation Investment Management with Gore, is teaming up with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Harvard Management Co among others to launch Just Climate, according to the press release, which provided no financial details.

The release comes ahead of the COP26 world climate conference set to start in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31. Talks at the conference are aimed to spur more ambitious commitments by countries to keep the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius during this century, in line with the 2015 Paris Accord.

Just Climate will also seek to help institutional investors provide sufficient quantity of capital to close the climate finance gap, estimated by the United Nations to be $3 trillion per annum through 2050 to reach net-zero, the release said.

Earlier this week, a United Nations report also said global governments' plans to cut emissions in the years ahead are not enough to avert catastrophic climate and without more ambitious commitments, temperatures could hit 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

    Another California county closed down an In-N-Out restaurant on Tuesday because the popular burger chain refuses to enforce COVID-19 vaccination rules. Contra Costa County health officials indefinitely shut the Pleasant Hill restaurant after it ignored repeated warnings to verify that customers who wanted to dine indoors had vaccination cards or proof they had tested negative for the virus in the past 72 hours. The county has issued several warnings and fines for local In-N-Out restaurants, including two in Pinole and San Ramon.

  • ‘Thirsty’ snakes filled water well in Iowa — then unsuspecting maintenance man arrives

    Can you count how many snakes are coiled around this pipe?

  • After 'bomb cyclone' soaks West Coast, Yosemite Falls roars back to life

    "This is such a joy to see," one observer said.

  • Elk’s unique antlers removed after getting stuck in baby swing, Colorado officials say

    Animals like elk can get caught in yard items easily, officials warn

  • Canadians have highest “lifestyle carbon footprint” of all nations in this study

    All nations must drastically reduce their lifestyle footprints to address climate change, a new study found.

  • 'Absolute nightmare' after 40-plus inches of snowfall, but ...

    Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week. The intense rain and dangerous flooding in burn scar areas of California have been devastating, and the snow-covered landscapes of high-elevation areas have been just as eye-popping and

  • Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter

    A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Why aren't leaves changing color in Ohio yet?

    While foresters had predicted this week would be the perfect time to take a peek at peak fall foliage, most of central Ohio's trees are still green. Driving the news: Our unseasonably warm October has unfortunately come at a price. That stretch of high temperatures has many trees behaving as if it's still summer.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrees sense winter is coming as days get shorter and temperatures drop and stop produc

  • 3D-printed houses poised to go mainstream

    3D-printed cement houses are about to take off, offering a cheaper, more efficient way to provide homes for those who need them — as long as they can be built in ways that don't worsen climate change.Why it matters: Developers of 3D-printed homes think they can take on multiple challenges: the affordable housing crisis, the shortage of skilled labor and rising material costs. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt least one is also

  • Hurricane center monitoring area of disturbance with odds of becoming tropical depression

    ORLANDO, Fla. — It may be getting cooler, but there is still 36 day left in the Atlantic hurricane season, and experts are watching an area of disturbance Monday morning that could produce the next storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the U.S. East Coast, where it expects a non-tropical low-pressure system to emerge in the next day or so. The frontal low should move ...

  • Drivers abandon vehicles on flooded I-880 in Fremont

    STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.

  • California’s ‘atmospheric rivers’ and ‘bomb cyclone’ bring scant long-term rain relief — a look at the Western drought by the numbers

    Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.

  • What the return of La Niña means for winter in Colorado

    NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios; Data: NOAA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe return of La Niña for the second straight year means winter in Colorado will bring warmer temperatures and less precipitation than normal, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.Why it matters: Dry conditions have fueled some of Colorado's most devastating wildfires, including last year's East Troublesome blaze, which raged for more than a month and destroyed nearly 194,000 acres.G

  • A 'bomb cyclone' hit California. Photos and videos show the mudslides, floods, and destruction left in its wake.

    The storm dumped record-breaking rain on California, leading to flash flooding and evacuations in some areas.

  • Photos: Storm slams Northern California with flooding and debris flows, heads toward SoCal

    A massive storm barrels toward Southern California after causing flooding and mud flows in areas burned by wildfires across Northern California.

  • Threat of isolated tornadoes, damaging storms in forecast for most of North Texas

    There’s almost a 100 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

  • Duke Energy partners with Honeywell to test emerging battery technology

    This initial test of Honeywell's flow technology will involve a small 100-kilowatt battery capable of producing 400 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Duke Energy will test the battery under utility operating conditions, clearing the way for testing of a 60-megawatt, utility-scale battery in 2023.

  • Xi's not there? COP26 hopes dim on Chinese leader's likely absence

    The leaders of most of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters gather in Glasgow from Sunday, aiming to thrash out plans and funds to tilt the planet towards clean energy. Chinese President Xi Jinping's expected absence from the talks could indicate that the world's biggest CO2 producer has already decided that it has no more concessions to offer at the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Scotland after three major pledges since last year, climate watchers said. Instead, China will likely be represented by vice-environment minister Zhao Yingmin along with the veteran Xie Zhenhua, who was reappointed as the country's top climate envoy earlier this year following a three-year hiatus.

  • Weather whiplash: California’s historic downpour interrupts historic drought

    The deluge extinguished smoldering fires – but the west may not get the wet winter it desperately needs The recent storm added 23ft to Lake Oroville, but water levels remain low after a prolonged drought. Photograph: Noah Berger/AP Over the span of two days, dramatic scenes of dried landscapes and wildfires that have defined California’s summer were replaced with surging rivers, floods and mudflows as a historic rainstorm – deemed a category 5 atmospheric river – pummeled the state. For scientis

  • Raw Video: Flooding Closes Interstate HIghway 880, Trapping Cars in Standing Water

    Flooding closed Interstate Highway 880 is closed in both directions in Fremont early Monday between the off-ramps at Mowry and Thornton avenues.