Is Alès Groupe (EPA:ALPHY) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Alès Groupe S.A. (EPA:ALPHY) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Alès Groupe's Debt?

As you can see below, Alès Groupe had €89.8m of debt at December 2018, down from €95.5m a year prior. On the flip side, it has €34.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €55.8m.

How Healthy Is Alès Groupe's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Alès Groupe had liabilities of €147.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €22.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €34.0m and €50.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €85.7m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €39.6m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Alès Groupe would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Alès Groupe can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Alès Groupe made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to €204m, which is a fall of 7.0%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Alès Groupe had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €11m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of €11m. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. For riskier companies like Alès Groupe I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt.