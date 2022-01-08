🌱 AL Gun Bill + Alabama Retail Association + Moundville Murder

Good morning, Tuscaloosa! Let's get you caught up on this Saturday morning.

Tuscaloosa-area business owner Jheovanny Gomez has been appointed to his first term on the Alabama Retail Association's Board of Directors, where he will join fellow business owner Shane Spiller, who was reappointed to the board earlier this month. (Tuscaloosa Patch) One Tuscaloosa-area lawmaker is renewing his push to repeal permit requirements for concealed carry handgun owners in Alabama. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The 2022 Realizing the Dream Banquet and Concert will feature Star Jones and Billboard chart topping artist Kierra Sheard. (Tuscaloosa Patch) One person was killed in a shooting on County Line Road in Moundville Friday afternoon, Moundville Police confirmed to local media. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Here's a look at the 158 degrees awarded by Shelton State Community College for the fall semester. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

- Man Pistol-Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint In Tuscaloosa (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread)

- Greene, Pickens counties swap to temporary virtual learning (WVUA 23)

- Tuscaloosa police, businesses prepare for National Championship game (Annie Mapp, ABC 33/40)

- Members of Homewood High Band test positive for COVID-19 (Jay Reeves, Associated Press)

- Durant calls Trump “his own worst enemy,” defends John McCain (Bill Britt, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Stacy column: Cognitive dissonance is a hell of a drug (Todd Stacy, Alabama Daily News)

