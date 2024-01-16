Al Jazeera journalist who lost family in war leaves the Gaza Strip

Wael Dahdouh, Al-Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, kisses the hands of his dead son Hamza, who also worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera and was killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Well-known Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh - who lost his wife, three children and a grandson during Israel's military assault on the Gaza Strip - has left the Palestinian territory for medical treatment abroad, a press consortium said on Tuesday.

The head of the Egyptian press consortium in Cairo said that Al Jazeera's veteran Gaza bureau chief was able to enter Egypt via the Rafah border crossing and that he will travel on to Qatar.

What type of treatment was involved remained unclear. However, Dahdouh was recently injured in an Israeli attack that killed the cameraman he was with, Samer Abudaqa, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera said.