Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shireen Abu Akleh
    Palestinian journalist (1971–2022)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Al Jazeera news network has published an image of the bullet that it says killed its veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank last month.

It identified the bullet as a U.S.-made 5.56mm round fired from an M4 rifle, commonly used by Israeli forces. The Israeli military says Palestinian militants use the same ammunition.

The military released its own image of sacks of bullets it says were confiscated in a raid last month. The bullets in the two images appear identical, with green marking on the tips.

Al Jazeera did not say how it obtained the purported image of the bullet, which is held by the Palestinian Authority. The picture shows what appears to be a curved, spent bullet in a clear plastic container labeled with a red marker.

An Associated Press reconstruction of the shooting supports accounts by Palestinian witnesses that Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces, but did not reach a final conclusion. Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israel of targeting her, something Israel adamantly denies.

The Israeli military says she was killed during a complex military operation in which troops traded fire with Palestinian militants. It says only a sophisticated ballistic analysis of the bullet could determine whether it was fired by an Israeli soldier or a militant.

The PA says it has overwhelming evidence that Israel was responsible and has refused to hand over the bullet for analysis or cooperate with Israel in any way. Its own investigation found that she was killed by a 5.56mm round fired by a Ruger Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle.

Israel says it has identified the army rifle that could have fired the fatal round but would need to analyze the bullet to reach any firm conclusion. It has not provided details about the rifle.

Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, was a widely respected on-air correspondent for Al Jazeera's Arabic-language service who had been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for over 25 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want to move to Spain? Here's how to cut your tax bill and dodge red tape

    The obstacles of Brexit and then Covid have not stopped the British buying homes in Spain. Affordable property, seemingly endless days of guaranteed sunshine and lower living costs seem more important to buyers than ever.

  • Palestinians say 3 killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

    Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. Many of the arrest raids have been launched in and around Jenin, the hometown of several of the attackers.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell seeks sentence well below 20-year recommendation by probation department

    Arguing that Ghislaine Maxwell should not be punished for the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell’s legal team requested a far more lenient prison sentence than the 20 years recommended by the probation department, arguing that she should be sentenced to no more than five years and three months.

  • Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's First Character Photo from Barbie Movie: 'That's My Ken'

    Re-posting a photo of longtime partner Ryan Gosling as Ken, Eva Mendes raved that his upcoming Barbie flick is "So. F. Funny" and "So. F. Good"

  • PFF ranks Giants’ defensive line 22nd in NFL

    Pro Football Focus ranked the New York Giants' defensive line near the bottom of the NFL but leaves the door open for solid play.

  • Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy

    Thailand announced on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public, responding to a slower COVID-19 spread. The "Thailand Pass" system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from July 1, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country's last remaining travel curbs. Thailand is one of the world's most popular travel destinations, but tourism businesses have long complained its requirement for foreigners to submit multiple documents - from vaccine and swab test certificates to medical insurance and hotel bookings - was impeding the sector's recovery.

  • Short conversation about 'snitching' led accused Nipsey Hussle killer to gun down the rapper, prosecutor says

    Jurors were shown video of the aftermath of the shooting that killed the Grammy-winning rapper during opening arguments in the case on Wednesday.

  • Scraps of stale bread are keeping Afghans alive

    Falling incomes and soaring prices under the Taliban have left many struggling to feed themselves.

  • We are Muslims and Jews. We need the Supreme Court to side with coach's Christian prayer.

    Members of minority faiths have more to fear from a government that drives faith from the public square than from one that allows public profession.

  • Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement To Zawe Ashton: ‘I’m Very Happy’

    Actor Tom Hiddleston is most definitely engaged! The “Loki” actor recently confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the rumors are true and he DID propose to his 2019 West End revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” costar, Zawe Ashton, back in March. Due to his highly publicized 2016 relationship with singer Taylor Swift, the Marvel actor didn’t […]

  • Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs

    President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday meant to make shipping goods across oceans cheaper — a move the White House says will help lower retailer costs that have remained high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and helped fuel record inflation. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act passed the Senate unanimously via voice vote and garnered bipartisan House support. It empowers the Federal Maritime Commission to investigate late fees charged by carriers while prohibiting ocean carriers and marine terminals from refusing to fill available cargo space.

  • In Defense of Provel, the Cheese Product Everyone Loves to Hate

    When it comes to overheated pizza arguments, people love talking trash about one variety in particular: St. Louis-style pizza. It’s a cracker-thin-crust square-cut pizza that’s topped with a very unique processed cheese product known as Provel. It’s the Provel that really drives people up a wall. (Notice I called it a “cheese product” rather than just “cheese.” More on that later.) When it melts, it doesn’t become stretchy like mozzarella, but rather gooey and almost like a sauce, which draws th

  • Trevor Noah Blames Ripleys for Loaning Out the Marilyn Monroe Dress That Kim Kardashian Ruined (Video)

    "If they told her it was okay to wear it, that's on them," he argued

  • Here’s What Cardi B Said She Would Have Done About Lizzo Lyric Controversy

    "Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for," Cardi B replied to a Twitter thread addressing Lizzo's recent lyric controversy.

  • Sri Lanka’s Economy Grinds to a Halt as Fuel Supplies Run Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s economic activity is coming to a near standstill as the island nation, facing its worst financial crisis, runs out of fuel for transport and there’s little signs of fresh supplies coming in.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeric

  • NBA draft profile: Jabari Smith could be the first No. 1 pick in Auburn history

    Leading up to the NBA draft on June 23, Yahoo Sports will highlight top prospects. Today's prospect is Auburn forward Jabari Smith.

  • This Proposal Could Shrink Social Security's Shortfall. But Is it Fair?

    Something needs to be done to save Social Security. But one idea may not sit well with some retirees.

  • German, French, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv

    STORY: The visit has taken weeks to organize with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war."It's an important moment. It's a message of unity we're sending to the Ukrainians," Macron said as he arrived in Kyiv.Asked why the visit was taking place now, an Elysee official said they had considered it was best to do it just before an EU summit next week that is due to discuss Kyiv's bid to join the 27-nation bloc.The European Commission is due to make on Friday (June 17) a recommendation on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.

  • Thousands march in Bangladesh over comments about Islam

    Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn comments by two Indian governing party officials deemed derogatory to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The march began at the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque but was blocked by police as it headed toward India's Embassy, a few kilometers (miles) away. The protesters demanded that Muslim-majority nations boycott Indian products and cut off ties with New Delhi, and that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina publicly condemn the comments made earlier by the two officials in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

  • NYC subway rider dies after getting caught in train's door

    Police are investigating the fatal incident that occurred in a Brooklyn subway station late Wednesday night.