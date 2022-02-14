Al Michaels: Vernon Hargreaves 'may be inactive for a while' after taunting penalty

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
In this article:
Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts with his team following an interception during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
It's never good when you cost your team yardage by going onto the field in street clothes to celebrate an interception.

But to do it in the Super Bowl?

Defensive back Vernon Hargreaves joined his teammates in doing "The Griddy" after Bengals safety Jessie Bates' pick of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford near the end of the first half.

Adding insult to injury, NBC's Al Michaels called out Hargreaves - among the Bengals' inactive players for the game - and added, "He may be inactive for a while after this scene."

A taunting penalty gave the Bengals the ball at their own 10 instead of the 20. (It's a 15-yard penalty, but at the 20, it's "half the distance.")

Social media reactions:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Michaels: Vernon Hargreaves 'may be inactive for a while' for penalty

