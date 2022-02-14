Al Michaels: Vernon Hargreaves 'may be inactive for a while' after taunting penalty

Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts with his team following an interception during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

It's never good when you cost your team yardage by going onto the field in street clothes to celebrate an interception.

But to do it in the Super Bowl?

Defensive back Vernon Hargreaves joined his teammates in doing "The Griddy" after Bengals safety Jessie Bates' pick of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford near the end of the first half.

Adding insult to injury, NBC's Al Michaels called out Hargreaves - among the Bengals' inactive players for the game - and added, "He may be inactive for a while after this scene."

A taunting penalty gave the Bengals the ball at their own 10 instead of the 20. (It's a 15-yard penalty, but at the 20, it's "half the distance.")

Social media reactions:

The Bengals were called for a "Taunting Penalty" after Vernon Hargreaves, who is inactive for the game, ran on to the field. pic.twitter.com/RLNIkYMgvN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 14, 2022

Vernon Hargreaves III is inactive for the Super Bowl but was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty celebrating after a Bengals INT. pic.twitter.com/qNJGJ4z0uo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2022

Vernon Hargreaves has a PFF grade under 50 this year, and if you thought that wasn't gonna get worse just because he was inactive for the Super Bowl... — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 14, 2022

The first penalty on the #Bengals all game? Vernon Hargreaves coming off the bench after the Jessie Bates INT



🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/xZ4qPB4JvV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

Just waiting for Vernon Hargreaves to join in the half time show #SuperBowlLVI #SuperBowl — Patrick Lewis (@PatrickLewis123) February 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Michaels: Vernon Hargreaves 'may be inactive for a while' for penalty