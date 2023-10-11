Al Pollock, former colonel, says he’s running for Broward County sheriff

Al Pollock, a former colonel with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, announced Wednesday that he’s running for sheriff — joining a growing field of candidates looking to unseat the incumbent candidate, Gregory Tony.

Pollock filed paperwork with the Supervisor of Elections Office on Wednesday, which allows him to raise and spend money as a candidate for the sheriff’s post in the August 2024 Democratic primary.

When Pollock unsuccessfully ran against Tony in 2020, Pollock got the endorsement of the union representing Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies. Pollock, who retired in 2017, has spent his time as a community volunteer in various roles.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association Local IUPA 6020 spokesman said Wednesday it was too early to say who would get the endorsement this next election season since the vote would need to go to the membership.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

As a candidate, Pollock cites his on-the-streets experience, as he rose through the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office from road patrol deputy to colonel. He wants to see more patrol cars on the street. “They need to have a better presence which they don’t have now,” he said. “You can drive from Dade County to the Palm Beach County line and you don’t see deputies. You just don’t see them. They are in unmarked cars because their boss allows them to have it. (But) people need to see you. That’s a problem in this county.”

In challenging the sheriff, Pollock also lists grievances against Tony, including taking issue with Tony’s placement on the so-called Brady List — a log maintained by prosecutors of law enforcement officers whose testimony and credibility could be considered suspect, potentially discrediting them on the witness stand.

Tony has two pending hearings, one with the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings after the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to pursue a case into the sheriff’s providing false information, or not disclosing information, including during the governor’s process in January 2019 to appoint Tony as the Broward sheriff. Tony never disclosed on forms that he had shot and killed an 18-year-old man when he was a teenager living in a rough neighborhood in Philadelphia. He was acquitted in the case, which he called an instance of self-defense.

In addition, a panel that is part of the state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, determined there is probable cause for continuing its case against Tony after reviewing “unlawful acts” in eight cases surrounding his Florida driver’s license paperwork.

In August, Tony filed paperwork indicating he plans to run for reelection next year. When Tony last month formally announced seeking reelection, he said his administration has “made unprecedented enhancements in the area of public safety.” He also said, “We must maintain a sheriff’s office where public safety is the priority — not politics.”

Pollock said he’s motivated by his “deep love” for the community and he has the ability to work with other cities for the common good. “Without BSO working without other cities, it’s not good,” he said.

The list of sheriff’s candidates also includes:

David Howard, who is the former police chief in Pembroke Park, hired and charged with creating a new police department for the town after commissioners decided to sever a contract with the Sheriff’s Office to provide police protection.

Steve Geller (not the county commissioner with the same name), is a former patrol officer, school resource officer at South Plantation High School, and a major case detective and a captain supervising a range of units with the Plantation Police Department. He was most recently a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Candidates don’t qualify for the Aug. 20, 2024, primary ballot until next spring. With Broward being overwhelmingly Democratic, whoever wins the primary as a Democrat is likely to win the election.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com. Follow on X, formerly Twitter, @LisaHuriash