Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed in U.S. Drone Strike

The U.S. took out al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri during a counterterrorism operation this weekend, according to a report citing top administration sources speaking on the basis of anonymity.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan,” the senior administration official said, according to Fox News. “The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

Intelligences sources told the outlet the leader was al-Zawahiri and he was killed in a CIA drone strike.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the country at 7:30 P.M. about the strike.

Egyptian-born al-Zawahiri was placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list after 9/11 with a reward of $25 million for information leading up to his arrest.

He was indicted for “his alleged role in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the United States Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.”

Al-Zawahiri was the founder of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, which merged with Al-Qaeda after 1998. He took over as the leader of the terrorist organization after the death of Osama bin Laden.

