Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Associated Press

A Taliban official said that the group raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace in a brief ceremony on Saturday — the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the al-Qaida terror network founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks. The Taliban's new Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund raised the flag in a ceremony at 11 a.m. local time to mark the official start of work by the Taliban's 33-member caretaker government, said Ahmadullahh Muttaqi, multimedia chief of the group's cultural commission.