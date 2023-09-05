Al Roker celebrates granddaughter’s 2-month birthday with adorable pics

Al Roker is finding every reason to celebrate his newborn granddaughter Sky, including her two-month birthday.

"Here’s to my little Sky Clara being here 2 months," he captioned a September 3 Instagram post. "That went fast."

The TODAY co-host and proud first-time grandpa shared two photos in which the little girl stared adoringly at him and one of her sleeping peacefully on his chest.

It was Al's second shout-out to his granddaughter this week: During a 4-mile walk he documented on Instagram, Al remarked, "Today, my granddaughter is 2 months old. Happy birthday, Sky!"

Sky Clara was born on July 3 to Al's daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband Wes.

"We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives," Courtney told TODAY.com in a text message. “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle."

Al's birth announcement was packed with pride.

"And then this little girl came into my life," he wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing. (Your) baby is beautiful. Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

A week later, Al raved about the "magical" experience of being a grandparent.

"Everybody tells you that it’s going to be this thing and you don’t know — it’s like when they tell you about having our first child," he told TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

“And then, to hold this little girl knowing that 30, almost 35 years ago, I held her mom,” he said. “And here she is ... and she’s just perfect.”

Al even shared the spotlight with Sky during his birthday celebrations last month, as he turned 69.

"Best #birthdaypresent" he wrote on Instagram, with more photos of the little girl.

Courtney also celebrated her dad's birthday with a nod to his grandpa skills.

"Happy happy birthday to the best dad and the most amazing pop pop to Sky," she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a throwback photo of the pair from her childhood and a new pic of her dad and Sky.

