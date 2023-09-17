Al Roker and Deborah Roberts celebrate their 28th anniversary. See their adorable wedding pics

Congratulations, Al Roker and Deborah Roberts!

TODAY's beloved co-host and meteorologist celebrated his 28th wedding anniversary Sept. 16 and shared some cute throwback photos with his wife and family over the years.

In the first picture, Al and Deborah laugh together in a candid moment from their wedding day.

The rest of the photo carousel features more snaps from their 1995 wedding and moments with their blended family. Al and Deborah share two children, Leila and Nicholas, as well as Courtney, Al's daughter from a previous marriage.

"28 years ago, @debrobertsabc promised to be there for better, for worse, thick and thin. Good times and Bad. But the greatest gift is the family she has given me. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart," Al captioned the post.

In one of Al’s photos, the longtime couple posed with another celebrity duo — former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

In the comments, Al received plenty of warm messages from his family and friends, including Kenan Thompson, who wrote, "Happy Anniversary!!! 🥂"

On Instagram, Deborah also celebrated their anniversary. The “Lessons Learned and Cherished" author shared throwback pics of her and Al over the years, including a cute photo of them smiling next to a newspaper-shaped cake with both of their faces on the front page.

Happy anniversary, Al and Deborah! (@debrobertsabc / Instagram)

"It’s been 28 years. Beginning with a few jitters, great excitement and hearts brimming with hope , we embarked on this journey. And it has been one great adventure. You are mine….I am yours. And where you are, I am too. Happy anniversary my dearest. Let’s keep making memories," Deborah captioned the sweet pics.

Katie Couric commented, "Cute couple alert!!!😍" and Octavia Spencer said, "Happy anniversary."

Just a few weeks before their anniversary, Al and Deborah celebrated his 69th birthday in August.

The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent shared some sweet throwback photos of Al and wrote, "What a year. What a guy. So blessed to have you in our lives @alroker. You brighten every space you enter. Happy birthday to my dearest. #happybirthday #gratitude #family."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com