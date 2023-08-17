Al Roker pokes fun at Craig Melvin’s ice-pop-eating ‘method’ with behind-the-scenes footage

For Al Roker, there’s nothing lick — sorry, like — poking a little fun at his fellow hosts.

On the 3rd Hour of TODAY Aug. 16, Al shared his experience learning about Jersey Shore boardwalk frozen treat shop Betty’s Icebox for his Family Style series on TODAY All Day. After Al meets the mother-daughter team behind the shop, Betty’s Icebox shared some treats with the co-hosts.

“The ice cream: all vegan and dairy-free and fantastic,” Al told Shenielle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin as they all enjoy the sweet treat.

“I would never know that that’s dairy-free,” Dylan observed.

“This is delicious,” Sheinelle noted.

Silent the whole time was Craig, who sat and quietly enjoyed his treat until Dylan said watching him and Al bite into an ice pop “stresses” her out.

“I lick it a little bit first to soften it, then I bite into it — and bite hard,” Craig replied, a state of serious inquisitiveness on his face.

“Technique, I like that,” Al replied. He really must have meant it, too, because later, the TODAY weatherman shared a behind-the-scenes look at Craig’s ice-pop-eating prowess with his Instagram followers.

“To eat an ice pop, use the #melvinmethod Lick it to soften, then bite. Notice how he confuses the ice pop with lip balm. At the end, Craig’s like, ‘Who’s that?’” writes Al on Instagram, thanking Zach Schiffman, TODAY’s stage manager, for taking video of the second angle.

Response to the “Melvin Method,” as Al has so aptly named it, caused quite a stir in his comments section, with folks weighing in on the behind-the-scenes video.

“😂😂😂 why did you post this??? We were going to let it go and let him live 😂,” Sheinelle commented.

“He looks like a giant five year old!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” commented another Instagram user.

“OMG I can’t look away from this! You did him dirty, Al! 😂😂” commented TODAY contributor Alejandra Ramos. “Let @craigmelvinnbc enjoy his rainbow pop in peace!”

“I am dead,” wrote NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle.

“this is everything!” commented Betty’s Icebox.

Has Craig seen the video? No comment from him yet. Perhaps he’s hoping the whole thing melts away like his method helps to do for his ice pops.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com