Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.11 (vs RM0.006 in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ALSREIT) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM71.8m (flat on FY 2021).

  • Net income: RM65.4m (up by RM62.2m from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 91% (up from 4.5% in FY 2021).

  • EPS: RM0.11 (up from RM0.006 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10.0% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 4.6% growth forecast for the REITs industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 1.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

