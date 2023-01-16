Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ALSREIT) investors are sitting on a loss of 50% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (KLSE:ALSREIT), since the last five years saw the share price fall 61%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of around 2.7% would not have helped the stock price. So it seems weak revenue and dividend trends may have influenced the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was -50%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 17% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 0.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Al-Salam Real Estate Investment Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

