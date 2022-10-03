Al-Shabab attack kills at least 12 people in Somali city

1
OMAR FARUK
·1 min read

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials and witnesses say at least 12 people are dead after two explosions by extremist fighters targeted local government headquarters in the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region, which has been the center of a recent mobilization against the rebels.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in Beledweyne, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The Hiran governor, Ali Jayte Osman, who survived the attack, told The Associated Press by phone that the health minister of Hirshabelle state and the deputy governor of Hiran in charge of finance were among those killed in Monday’s attack.

“The first explosion occurred at the entrance gate, and after a few minutes a big truck rushed toward the headquarters building and exploded, killing many civilians who came to the office to receive services,” the governor said. “This attack was carried out by cowards, but their brutal acts will never distract from the public uprising against them." He said the attack badly damaged the administration’s headquarters.

Witness Elmi Hassan told the AP by phone that a truck laden with explosive materials rammed the government headquarters around 10:00 a.m.

“I have seen with my own eyes several bodies that were discovered from the wreckage of the attack, human flesh scattered on the ground,” he said.

The police commissioner of Beledweyne, Bishar Hussein Jimale said that the attack occurred at the Lama-Galaay military camp that also serves as the government headquarters.

“What happened here today is a disaster that killed many innocent people including government officials, civilians and security personnel,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say

    The Covington Police Department is searching for a man after a shooting in Covington.

  • Indianapolis killings in 2022: Tracking each case

    If your loved one was a victim of homicide and you'd like to share their story, email reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

  • Portugal abuse cases mount amid questions over Nobel bishop

    Clergy sexual abuse cases are casting a pall over the Catholic Church in Portugal, ensnaring senior officials even as authorities scramble to explain why shelter was given to a Nobel Peace Prize-winning bishop at the center of sexual misconduct allegations. “Be confident that for our part we will do our best, with respect to the law and the Gospel,” Archbishop Manuel Clemente said after Sunday Mass. A spotlight fell on Portuguese church authorities, as well as the Vatican, last week when the Holy See’s sex abuse office confirmed a Dutch media report that in 2020 it had secretly sanctioned Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor, a small former Portuguese colony in East Asia.

  • Half of mobilised men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - governor

    Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.

  • Ex-GOP strategist slams Trump for 'assassination instructions' against McConnell: 'It's beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so.'

    Scott Jennings said Trump's post had "assassination instructions" for McConnell and "blatant racism" toward his wife, Trump official Elaine Chao.

  • Donald Trump says a simple disclaimer gives him immunity from fraud. Could he have a point?

    Donald Trump thinks a two-page disclaimer he staples to his financial documents makes him immune from fraud. Not everyone thinks that's crazy.

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin denounces Trump after Elaine Chao attack: ‘He’s not even trying to hide the racism’

    CNN commentator and “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin denounced former President Trump for comments he made attacking Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday that McConnell had a “death wish” for supporting bills that Democrats sponsored and referred to Chao…

  • Rick Scott responds to Trump's 'death wish' attack on Mitch McConnell

    Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a member of Republican leadership in the upper chamber, said Sunday that he does not "condone violence" after Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and suggested McConnell had a "death wish"-- but Scott stopped short of condemning the former president. Trump, in a post on his Truth Social website last week, wrote that McConnell must have a "death wish" after supporting a continuing resolution to fund the federal government. Trump went on to criticize McConnell's wife in racist terms, writing that he should "seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!" Trump was referring to Elaine Chao, who is Taiwanese.

  • Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath

    Rep. Matt Gaetz was one of several House Republicans who voted against a resolution to allow FEMA to use up to $15 million in the Disaster Relief Fund.

  • Rick Scott Panics When Asked About Trump’s Racist Truth Social Post

    CNNSen. Rick Scott (R-FL) tried his best at justifying former President Donald Trump’s racist Truth Social post from Friday, in which the ex-commander in chief said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had a “DEATH WISH” and called his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao "Coco Chow.” The senator, flailing after being asked during a CNN appearance about the post, defended Trump's predilection for "nicknames."Trump Claims McConnell has ‘Death Wish’ in Stinging Attack“As you know, the pre

  • Letters: Stomach-turning Donald Trump Jr. twisted Ryan's words into lies

    Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump Jr. using 18-year-old death as cover, Biden, Harris made big blunders, Sharon Kennedy philosophy Constitution rooted

  • Occupier hidden by civilian caught in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 20:52 A serviceman of the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR) and the local resident, who had him hidden, were exposed in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Putin allies bashed Russia's retreat from a city in Ukraine, calling military leaders 'garbage' and saying they should be sent 'barefoot with machine guns straight to the front'

    After Russian troops retreated from Lyman, a Ukrainian city Putin claimed was part of Russia, powerful Putin supporters ripped military leadership.

  • Ukrainian forces burst through Russian lines in major advance in south

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the front and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, but Russian sources acknowledged that a Ukrainian tank offensive had advanced dozens of kilometers along the river's west bank, recapturing a number of villages along the way. The breakthrough mirrors recent Ukrainian successes in the east that have turned the tide in the war against Russia, even as Moscow has tried to raise the stakes by annexing territory, ordering mobilisation and threatening nuclear retaliation.

  • Ukraine has made 'breakthroughs' in Kherson region, Russian-installed official says

    "It's tense, let's put it that way," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, said on state television. "Where the Kakhovka (reservoir) is, there is a settlement called Dudchany ... it is in this area that there is a breakthrough and there are settlements taken by Ukrainian troops," he said. Dudchany, on the west bank of the Dnipro river, is about 40 km (25 miles) downriver from where Russian troops had opposed Ukrainian forces a day earlier.

  • "Shooting heard" as Iran's anti-protest crackdown hits top university

    Rights groups say forces "attacked" a top Tehran university, leading to clashes as weeks of anti-government unrest escalates and the ayatollah blames the U.S. and Israel.

  • Petraeus: War in Ukraine ‘looks very dire indeed for Vladimir Putin’

    Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus said the war in Ukraine “looks very dire indeed for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin” in that Ukraine has outmaneuvered Russia throughout the conflict. Petraeus told radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM that Putin has found himself in an “irreversibly desperate”…

  • Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo

    Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. A junta representative later announced on state television that their leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, officially has been named head of state following the Friday coup that ousted Damiba. It followed unrest in Ouagadougou, the capital, in which mobs on Saturday attacked the French embassy and other French-related sites, wrongly believing that they were sheltering Damiba.

  • Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'

    Former President Donald Trump criticized the airline industry at a campaign rally for Republican candidates in Michigan.

  • Top Iran official warns protests could destabilize country

    Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week. Posts on social media showed there were scattered anti-government protests in Tehran and running clashes with security forces in other towns Sunday, even as the government has moved to block, partly or entirely, internet connectivity in Iran.