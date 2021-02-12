Al Sharpton files for divorce from wife after 17 years of separation

Ny Magee
The former couple met in the 70’s, wed in the 80’s and called it quits in 2004

Al Sharpton and his estranged wife Kathy Jordan have submitted legal docs to officially end their marriage, and the move comes 17 years after they separated.

Sharpton and Jordan met in the 70’s, wed in the 80’s and called it quits in 2004. The former couple just submitted divorce paperwork Thursday in NYC, TMZ reports. They share two adult daughters, Dominique and Ashley.

Read More: President Donald Trump calls Rev. Al Sharpton a ‘racist’ in latest Twitter tirade

When Sharpton met Jordan, he was touring with James Brown and she was a backup singer. Since their split, the famous reverend has reportedly been linked with several women. In 2013, he began dating personal stylist Aisha McShaw, who noted on her website that she “began her fashion journey as a stylist, styling housewives, corporate women, celebrities, and attending numerous red carpet events herself.”

Rev. Al Sharpton 65th Birthday Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Rev. Al Sharpton with Aisha McShaw attend his 65th Birthday Celebration at New York Public Library – Stephen A Schwartzman Building on October 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

McShaw debuted her ready-to-wear collection in 2017 during New York Fashion Week. She told Essence after her first show that, as a designer, she’s coming into the game with “something for all generations and something for every woman.” Her debut line reportedly launched with 46 signature pieces.

“Every woman wants to feel beautiful, confident and empowered. That’s my line. It’s all about beauty and simplicity,” McShaw said at the time.

During the Obama administration, McShaw attended multiple White House events with Sharpton. A 2016 Vanity Fair feature described her as the rev’s “girlfriend of six years.”

Read More: Al Sharpton’s daughter bags $95K settlement from NYC for sprained ankle case

The Daily News reported in 2013 that Sharpton was shocked by the criticism he received over his relationship with McShaw because he and Jordan had not filed for divorce. Sharpton’s aide, Rachel Noerdlinger, told the newspaper that “His exact words to me were, ‘Rachel, I’m not announcing an engagement or a marriage. Don’t I have a right to date when my marriage has been over for a decade?’”

It’s unclear if Jordan, the founder and president of the National Action Network, will be seeking spousal support, or how she and Sharpton’s estate will be split up.

