Shifa medics evacuate patients amid shelling

Medics moved patients on stretchers in what were said to be smoke and dust-filled corridors resulting from the shelling of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the footage showed.

A man off-screen said the evacuation process was difficult. A portion of the wall appeared to be punctured by a hole.

Israeli troops entered Shifa hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, witnesses said, culminating in a siege that caused global alarm after what Israel said was a deadly clash at the gates.