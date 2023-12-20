ALA students raise thousands for food bank

Dec. 20—American Leadership Academy (ALA) Queen Creek high school students are feeding a lot of hungry mouths this holiday season. On Dec. 7, students raised nearly $2,000 in just three hours during their annual Empty Bowls charity event. Attendees gave $15 donations in exchange for a bowl of soup served in a ceramic bowl handcrafted by the students. There was also a silent auction for larger bowls with a minimum bid of $15.

The goal of the event was to raise awareness about food insecurity and help fight hunger in the local community, with guests taking home their bowls as a reminder of those less fortunate. "Service is one of (ALA Queen Creek's) core values; this is one way we give back to the community we love and serve each year. Additionally, it was a pleasure to share the incredible work of our pottery students. They worked tirelessly to ensure the success of our event," said Dr. Shane Dixon, the director of ALA Queen Creek High School.

All proceeds from the Empty Bowls event went toward Emma's Eats in Mesa. Situated inside Jose's Closet service center, this food pantry provides services to families of foster, kinship and adopted children. According to Emma's Eats' website, Arizona has a yearly population of roughly 15,000 to 20,000 children in foster care every year. The organization aids families who may take in a youth who arrives with nothing but the clothes on their back.

Those interested in following in the footsteps of ALA Queen Creek students can give a monetary donation right from the Emma's Eats website, www.

emmaseats.org, or find out more about volunteer opportunities.