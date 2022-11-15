Alaa Abdel Fattah: Jailed British-Egyptian activist ends hunger strike - letter

4
David Gritten - BBC News
·1 min read
File photo showing British-Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah at his home in Cairo on 17 May 2019
Alaa Abdel Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence for allegedly "spreading false news"

British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has told his family in a letter that he has ended a seven-month hunger strike in prison in Egypt.

"Bring a cake, normal provisions, I've broken my strike. I'll explain everything on Thursday," says the letter to his mother, dated Monday.

His sister tweeted: "I don't know what's happening inside [the prison]."

It comes a day after his family was given a letter from Abdel Fattah saying had resumed drinking water on Saturday.

The 40 year old had started refusing water on 6 November to coincide with the start of the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, hoping to pressure Egypt into at least allowing British consular officials to visit him.

Last Thursday, his mother was told by officials at Wadi al-Natroun prison, north of Cairo, that he had undergone an unspecified "medical intervention with the knowledge of a judicial authority".

Egypt's public prosecution also released a statement saying a medical report had shown him to be in "good health", without providing any proof.

Abdel Fattah, who is currently serving a five-year sentence for allegedly "spreading false news", is one of the most prominent of Egypt's reported 60,000 political prisoners. Egypt's government insists there are none.

The UK, UN, US and several other countries have called for his release.

  • Egyptian-British activist breaks hunger strike - letter on Twitter

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Detained Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has told his family he has broken his hunger strike, his sister Sanaa Seif said on Tuesday. The blogger and activist, who was on hunger strike in protest against his detention and prison conditions for more than 220 days, had escalated his protest by saying he would stop drinking water at the start of the COP27 climate summit which opened in Egypt last week. Abd el-Fattah's strike has overshadowed the United Nations climate talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where several leaders have raised the case with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Egyptian-British hunger striker's family receive 'proof of life' letter

    The sister of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah said on Monday the family had received a letter from prison that served as "proof of life" from the hunger striker, who said he had resumed drinking water. Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike against his detention and prison conditions for more than 220 days, had said he was escalating his protest by ceasing to drink water on Nov. 6, the opening day of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Since then his family and his lawyer had made repeated trips to the prison where he is detained northwest of Cairo, but had received no news on his condition.

