Alabama 14-year-old with family ‘hit list’ kills older brother, asks friend to help bury bodies: police

A 14-year-old boy with a family “hit list” has been charged with killing his older brother in Alabama.

The alleged shooter’s 17-year-old sibling had been missing since Monday when his body was found Tuesday afternoon outside the family home, according to Montgomery station WFSA.

Police said the unidentified alleged gunman confessed to a classmate he was responsible for the murder and was just getting started.

“He then asked his friend to help him murder the rest of his family and help him bury their bodies,” Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas reportedly said. “The friend also stated the 14-year-old had a hit list in his book bag of family members he wanted to kill and made statements about wanting to shoot up the school.”

A hit list was later found in the teen's book bag, according to law enforcement.

Cops said the alleged killer confessed to shooting his brother from the porch of their house when no one was home. After the victim staggered outside and fell down a stairway, the suspect said he dragged the teen’s body about 60 yards to the back of their family’s property. The boys’ dad reportedly found his dead son’s body in the backyard.

Investigators said the older boy’s disappearance hadn’t been reported.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” Thomas said.

The suspect was reportedly charged with murder. It’s unclear how he obtained the firearm.

