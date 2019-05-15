Alabama abortion bill: 25 men drown out voices of three women as controversial bill is passed

Three women had a voice in Alabama Senate as 25 men passed abortion ban

Amid the debate on the Alabama Senate floor over America’s most restrictive abortion law, state Senator Linda Coleman-Madison appeared to be losing patience.

She was one of just three women to vote Tuesday on HB 314, which would outlaw abortions even in cases of rape and incest. And more than two hours into the debate, she had a few questions for state Senator Clyde Chambliss, one of the bill’s key Republican backers. Earlier, he had explained the law wouldn’t affect women until they “are known” to be pregnant.

What, exactly, did that mean? Ms Coleman-Madison asked.

“Well,” he said, “if you don’t know, then you’re not known to be pregnant.”

Ms Coleman-Madison rested her chin in the palm of her hand, looking bored.

“I guess that’s a typical male answer,” she said. “You don’t know what you don’t know because you’ve never been pregnant. And herein is the problem: You can’t get pregnant. ... You don’t know what it’s like to be pregnant.”

To Ms Coleman-Madison, the moment crystallized a problem that has plagued women’s reproductive health debates over the years in Alabama’s legislature and beyond: They are typically dominated by male politicians. On Tuesday, that was in sharp focus. All 25 votes cast in favour of the bill were from white Republican men.

Ms Coleman-Madison and Democratic state Senator Vivian Davis Figures, the only women who spoke during the four-hour debate, acknowledged in interviews with The Washington Post that the divide on the issue is primarily one of ideology rather than gender; the Republican sponsor of the bill in the Alabama House, for example, is a woman, and Republican governor Kay Ivey is expected to sign it.

But both said the dearth of women’s voices in the Alabama legislature, particularly on an issue as intimate as pregnancy, has created a serious representation problem. While women comprise 51 percent of Alabama’s population, they make up just 15 percent of the legislature – among the worst gender ratios in the country, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Ms Coleman-Madison compared Tuesday’s all-male yea vote to a “dentist making a decision about a heart surgery.”

“At the end, it’s the concept of strength in numbers,” said Ms Coleman-Madison who, like Ms Figures, personally opposes abortion but doesn’t believe in making the procedure illegal. “That’s why we need more women to run for office. These decisions are going to be made whether we like it or not, and more likely we’re not going to like it when decisions like this one, about a woman and her health, are being made by all the men.”

Tuesday marked the third time in the past month that a state legislature passed a restrictive abortion law, all of which have largely been seen as a vehicle for challenging Roe v. Wade in the newly balanced Supreme Court.

The Alabama abortion bill is the most harsh yet. It would allow abortion only if the mother’s health was in critical danger, banning it virtually at the moment of conception.

It does not penalise women for abortions but could send doctors who perform them to prison for up to 99 years, more than rapists face in most cases. In Ohio, a law signed last month by governor Mike DeWine outlaws abortion as early as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, before many women even know they’re pregnant (also without exception for rape or incest). And in Georgia, a new law signed last week by governor Brian Kemp outlaws abortion after six weeks, again before many women know.

In those states as well, men voting on the measures heavily outnumbered women. Male legislators in favour of such bills often argue that the issue of abortion is one of morality and that it is a topic both men and women should equally be allowed to debate.

But then, of course, come the questions like Ms Coleman-Madison’s: “How many times have you actually carried a baby?” as Georgia state representative Kim Schofield asked a male Republican lawmaker at one point.

Women on both sides of the aisle have long used their personal experiences with pregnancy to support or oppose restrictive abortion laws. For example, Iowa state representative, Amy Sinclair, said hearing her son’s heartbeat on an ultrasound when she was pregnant at age 19 profoundly affected her concept of when life begins. By contrast, former Democratic state representative Wendy Davis of Texas and Georgia state representative Park Cannon both used their experiences with abortions to oppose restrictive laws in 2013 and this year, respectively.