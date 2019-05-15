Alabama abortion law: Senator grills Republican colleague - 'Do you know what it's like to be raped?'

An Alabama senator is being praised for her tough questioning of a Republican colleague over the state’s law banning nearly all abortions.

Speaking ahead of the chamber’s vote, Democrat Vivian Davis Figures raised the issue of victims of rape and incest being banned from having a termination.

Ms Davis Figures grilled Republican senator Clyde Chambliss, who is one of the co-sponsors behind the abortion bill.

“Do you know what it’s like to be raped?” she asked, to which Mr Chambliss replied, “No ma’am I don’t.”

She followed with: “Do you know what it’s like to have a relative commit incest on you?”

“On me? No ma’am,” Chambliss responded.

“Yes you. Okay so that’s one of those traumas that a person experiences just like that child experienced and to take that choice away from that person who had such a traumatic act committed against them, to be left with the residue of that person if you will, to have to bring that child into this world and be reminded of that every single day.”

The video has since been widely shared, with many people on social media thanking the senator for her defence of women's right to choose.

Ms Davis Figures is one of four women elected to serve in the 35-member chamber. She introduced an amendment to criminalise vasectomies, but was defeated 21 to 5.

Since then, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed the abortion ban bill, in the latest move towards overturning Roe v Wade.

Pro-choice activists vow to block the enforcement of the Alabama bill, which would be America's strictest anti-abortion law.

Governor Ivey, an anti-abortion Republican, said in a statement: “To the bill's many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.

“To all Alabamians, I assure you that we will continue to follow the rule of law.”