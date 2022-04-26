Alabama Arby's manager allegedly threw hot grease on customer, causing severe burns

An Alabama Arby's manager was charged with assault Monday after she allegedly threw hot grease on a drive-thru customer, resulting in severe burns to the victim's body.

Hueytown Police said they arrested Shea Denise Peoples, 50, at a local Arby's on Saturday shortly after an “altercation between an employee and a customer" in which an employee of the fast food chain "threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru."

The unnamed victim, a woman in her 30s, has second-degree burns “covering a large potion of her body” and is still recovering at UAB Hospital, the Hueytown Police said.

Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the argument between the employee and customer “just got out of hand,” NBC News affiliate WVTM in Birmingham reported.

“I would say, for a lack of a better word, she just snapped,” Yarbrough said of the suspect.

Peoples was arrested and later charged with first degree assault and her bond was set at $30,000, Hueytown police said Monday. Peoples was released on bond Monday evening, according to a public information officer at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement to NBC News, an Arby's spokesperson called Peoples' alleged actions "reprehensible."

“We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

Ryan Canon, whose Morris Bart, LLC. law firm is representing the victim in a personal injury suit filed Monday against Arby's and others, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In remarks to WVTM on Tuesday, Canon said the attack "appears to be completely unprovoked" and claimed "there was nothing at all that provoked this situation."

Canon said that his client was with her two young daughters when she placed an order for milkshakes and was called an impolite name by the manager.

Story continues

"My client simply asked whether the employee would appreciate her being called that, and that is when the employee allegedly went back, got the grease and threw it on her. There was no name-calling, no escalation or threats or anything made by my client," Canon told WVTM.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said it is not clear if Peoples is currently represented by an attorney.

Attempts to reach Peoples at several publicly available phone numbers were not successful.