Alabama attorney general requests execution for Jamie Mills

Alabama is seeking its next execution date four days after putting a person to death using nitrogen gas, the first such execution in history.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a motion Monday with the Alabama Supreme Court to have Jamie Mills executed using lethal injection for his role in the 2004 murders of Floyd and Vera Hill in Guin in Marion County.

“There is no doubt that Mills committed those offenses,” the motion states. “As set out more fully below, Mills’s convictions and sentence are final because he has completed his direct appeal, state post-conviction review, and federal habeas review. Accordingly, it is time for this death sentence to be carried out.”

The request did not say why the state is pursuing lethal injection instead of nitrogen gas.

According to the filing, Mills and his common-law wife drove to the Hills’ residence, where the two let them in to make several phone calls. Afterward, the four of them went to the shed where they kept items to sell as part of a yard sale.

The filing said that the women proceeded back to the house, leaving Floyd Hill and Mills in the shed, at which point Mills beat Hill to the ground. The women then returned to the shed and found Floyd on the ground. Mills then beat Vera on the back of the head with a hammer, as JoAnn stood in the corner.

According to the motion, Mills then locked the shed and stole several items from the couple’s home, including a tackle box and pills, a purse, a wallet, a phone and a police scanner. The items netted about $140.

Mills was charged with three counts of capital murder in December 2004, convicted in August 2007 and was sentenced to death by the jury by a vote of 11-1. Mills’ appeals have been denied at the federal and state level.

The Alabama Supreme Court had not acted on the motion as of Tuesday afternoon.

